Watch Minnesota Vikings Vs New England Patriots Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, NFL Week 13 Live Online

The New England Patriots look for their second straight win while the Minnesota Vikings must win to stay on track for a wild card berth.

The New England Patriots remain undefeated at home so far in the 2018 National Football League season, but that 5-0 streak could be under threat Sunday afternoon when the AFC East leaders face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings receiving corps of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, and Kyle Rudolph has combined for 215 catches and 2,353 yards with 16 touchdowns, according to an NBC Sports analysis, and they will be going against a Patriots defense that has allowed 2,967 yards and 22 touchdowns on 266 completions. The answers will come when the Patriots and Vikings meet for just the 13th time in their combined history, in a game that will live stream from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at the 67,000-seat Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, December 2.

The Vikings-Patriots game will live stream in most of the country. To be sure that your area will receive the game, check the “Fox Late” map provided by 506 Sports. Areas shaded in pink will be able to access the Minnesota vs. New England live stream.

The New England defense has largely clamped down in recent games, not allowing a 300-yard passing game in four straight contests, and preventing any rusher from gaining 100 yards in the last eight games, according to CBS Sports.

“Containing the passing game is one thing. But stopping Minnesota’s run game is another task in itself,” wrote USA Today Patriots Wire analyst. “Though the numbers in 2018 don’t prove it, the Vikings have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Dalvin Cook.”

Coming back from a hamstring injury, Cook has not carried the ball more than 10 times in games since August 9, per Pro Football Reference, but if Cook picks Sunday’s game to get healthy, the Pats defense could find itself overwhelmed.

