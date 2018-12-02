Is Meghan Markle’s Father Throwing Stones At British ‘Snobs’ For Berating His Daughter?

Thomas Markle is appalled at the treatment of Meghan Markle in recent headlines, but some folks refer him back to his own family's contribution.

Meghan Markle has been put in some rather uncomfortable positions by her father with his past public interviews, not to mention what his older daughter Samantha Markle has said to the press about Meghan Markle. It seems the tables have turned as Thomas Markle is now speaking out against all the negativity surrounding his daughter Meghan.

Even when asked to stop, Thomas Markle and his older daughter Samantha Markle continued to grant interviews with the media. Despite knowing that Meghan was crushed when hearing what her father and stepsister were feeding the press, they continued on.

Now Thomas Markle is bashing the “snobs” that make up the British establishments who seem “hell-bent on belittling her,” reports the Sun. With Meghan expecting a child, it appears Thomas Markle can’t fathom the motive behind trashing his daughter with such cruel and heartless treatment.

It was a friend of the 74-year-old Markle that revealed how Meghan’s father was coping these days. The source dished about what Thomas Markle said.

“It hurts me deeply that one of the sweetest young women anyone could hope to meet is being trashed and bashed at every turn by a British establishment hell-bent on belittling her.”

Stories that recently emerged about Meghan make her sound like a tyrant and appear just plain cruel, like the one about Meghan allegedly behaving like a “Bridezilla” over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid’s dress.

If Thomas Markle is upset about a "palace insider" bashing Meghan – have you seen what your eldest daughter Samantha has said over the last two years? pic.twitter.com/uUFF2qqJgS — Coconut Boombox (@DuchessOfCrazy) December 2, 2018

The story about that bridesmaid’s dress ended with Kate Middleton allegedly in tears. Then the reports of Meghan allegedly berating Kate Middleton’s staff while at Kensington Palace seemed like an attempt to paint a horrendous portrait of Meghan Markle. Even Buckingham Palace spoke out about all the rumors in the media putting Kate and Meghan at odds, saying that there’s no truth in them.

That story about the staff ended with Kate Middleton allegedly stepping in and telling Meghan that she can’t talk to the members of Kate’s team like that. From the day Meghan Markle was introduced to the world officially as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, the press started with less than stellar stories about the American actress.

This treatment of Meghan is ruffling her dad’s feathers today. Some folks on social media, like the post above, refer Thomas Markle back to the contribution made by his own family. Instead of getting upset over a “palace insider” it’s suggested he check out what his eldest daughter, Samantha, has said over the past couple of years.

Prince Harry did something unusual when Meghan first showed up on the royal scene as his girlfriend. He stepped forward and took a stand. He wasn’t having any more of this and he called out the British press for the “abuse and harassment” aimed at Meghan. The bashing and trashing continued two-fold for Meghan once official news emerged that Harry and Meghan were engaged.

Meghan Markle's PA quit 'after being reduced to tears by the Duchess'https://t.co/ofuhrhgIcx pic.twitter.com/MAbnPxbV68 — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) December 2, 2018

It seemed that Meghan only had one family member that she could count on through all of this. That was her mom, Doria Ragland.

In a new interview, Thomas Markle came for the royal family instead of the Duchess of Sussex. https://t.co/0HmkywHuaz — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 21, 2018

Meghan’s father sat for a few interviews, including at least one very publicized interview with the British press. In an interview with the Mail in August, Thomas Markle shared what was said in a phone call he had with Prince Harry. He called Prince Harry “rude” at the time. Markle’s gripe was the timing of Harry’s phone call. It allegedly came shortly after his father-in-law had a heart attack, he claimed, and is the reason he referred to Prince Harry as rude.

According to Express, Thomas Markle admitted he lied to Harry over some staged photos taken by the paparazzi.

Meghan never reacted publicly to the constant headlines sprouting from her father and stepsister Samantha, which is still going on today. Samatha Markle recently revealed a plan to upstage the birth of Meghan Markle’s first baby by releasing a book about Meghan around the same time.

Today’s emerging news that Thomas Markle is now bashing the British establishments for berating and belittling his daughter is sure to cause some head-scratching. There are numerous occasions that Thomas Markle, along with a few of his family members, has added fuel to this media fire. E! Online reports “Samantha, father Thomas Markle, and nephew Tyler Dooley seem incapable of—or perhaps, more likely, unwilling to—not adding fuel to the media frenzy fire that they’ve, by and large, created.” This trio of Markle family members has also been accused of cashing in on their actions.