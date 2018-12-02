Demi Lovato Reportedly Struggling To Sell Home, Refuses To Return Following Overdose

Demi Lovato is fighting to move forward with her life after her ongoing battle with drug addiction. Not only is she taking the personal steps to take back her life, she’s also making financial decisions to ensure she doesn’t look back. According to the Blast, Demi Lovato has been trying relentlessly to sell her home.

It has been reported that the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has been struggling to sell the pricey pad, which was previously listed with an asking price of $8,995,000. Demi Lovato originally purchased the 4-bed, 6-bath home in September of 2016, but shortly after closing on the home, she overdosed on meth and nearly died there. Because of the harrowing memories, the singer’s view of the home has been tainted. She’s reportedly relocated to a live-in rehab facility and has not returned to Los Angeles since the life altering incident.

On November 30, Demi Lovato removed the active real estate listing for the home, replacing it with a rental advertisement. Now, she’s attempting to rent the home for $39,500 per month. Although the singer is likely losing money because the house hasn’t sold, insiders close to Demi Lovato has no interest in returning to the home.

During Demi’s recovery, her mother Dianna De La Garza released a statement to News Max TV about the progress her daughter had made. However, at the time it was unclear whether or not she’d be returning to the home.

“I can honestly say today that she is doing really well. She’s happy, she’s healthy. She’s working on her sobriety, and she’s getting the help she needs, and that in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family.”

The latest new follows a string of reports about Demi Lovato’s battle with drug addiction. When Demi appeared on Good Morning America in March of this year, she opened up about her battle with drug addiction and her six years of sobriety.

She admitted the one of the most challenging aspects of recovery is actually admitting that there is a problem. “I think that the very first thing you have to do is admit that you have a problem and then you have to ask for help,” Lovato said on GMA in March. “You also have to know that it’s possible. One of the reasons why I’ve stayed sober is because I want people to know that it is possible for you to get help and to recover.”