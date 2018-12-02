’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Addresses Ongoing Feud With Co-Stars

Over the years, TLC has brought its viewers a host of reality shows that offer new perspectives on love and life. One of the network’s most popular series is 90 Day Fiance, which provides an inside look at the K-1 visa process and long distance relationships. The show follows the lives of six Americans and their relationships with international partners. The couples on the show have either met online or in-person, but aren’t able to be together because of limitations.

In an effort to bring their international partners stateside, the Americans will apply for the K-1 visa. After the visa is approved, the couple will then only have 90 days to make their union official by getting married.

TLC manages to capture the entire K-1 process, the highs, and lows of the couples’ relationships, and all the drama that comes with it. After filming, it was revealed that Larissa Dos Santos Lima and husband Colt Johnson were involved in an ongoing feud with their fellow cast members. According to a report from In Touch Weekly, Larissa is now addressing her co-stars.

“I have just one thing to say about other cast members’ passive-aggressive behavior. I stopped talking to them,” the 31-year-old said on Instagram. “I blocked them and will continue looking forward. I’ll keep my behavior to not talk about their personal life, no matter if it’s in the public eye. I know who I am and what I am worth and other lives just matter if I can help or give encouragement.”

She later revealed she was addressing a specific co-star, Fernanda Flores, who has allegedly been leaving disrespectful comments on her Instagram posts, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Another report from In Touch Weekly stated that Larissa is also dealing with negative comments from co-star Jay Smith. The couples all gathered in New York earlier this year to film the show’s reunion special, but Larissa and Colt opted out. Larissa later unfollowed Jay and his wife Ashley Martson on social media, and Jay had quite a bit to say about it.

“Larissa blocked me and Ash…I guess after seeing us with Ashley’s kids nonstop she couldn’t handle the fact that she can’t even take care of hers,” he wrote. “Poor excuse of a woman. I hope your a** gets deported with your domestic violence stupideeee [sic] a**.”

Larissa was recently arrested on domestic battery charges after a fight with her husband, E! News reported.

Watch out for 90 Day Fiance Season 6, which airs on Sundays on TLC.