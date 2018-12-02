‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victor Goes Missing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of December 3 through 7 promise a week full of surprise returns, absolute mayhem, missing husbands, romance, and unexpected choices for the residents of Genoa City.

Fenore (Zach Tinker) shocks Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) when he returns unexpectedly, according to She Knows Soaps. He announces he’s done with law school and hopes to pursue a career in music. He wants to sign with Hamilton Winters Group. Michael offers to help Fenmore with law school, but he’s not interested.

Sharon (Sharon Case) oversteps during Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) party when Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) hours at work are criticized, causing Sharon to snap. In all, the party is very uncomfortable for Sharon. Later, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has issues connecting with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), which is strange. Mariah initially only went back to Tessa to help the Fab Four, so her attempt to continue a relationship after so many lies does not make sense.

As for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she gets terrible news about a fire at the stables at Newman Ranch. It doesn’t end there, though. The Newmans are targeted, and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki realize it has something to do with J.T.’s death. Things get even scarier when Nikki awakens, and she finds the clothes JT was wearing the night he was killed in her bed. Plus, Nikki worries about Victor (Eric Braeden). She fears something terrible happened to him, and it seems he might be missing.

Today on #YR, Abby takes a risk and Mia stirs the pot with Arturo. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tw9JDxDach pic.twitter.com/f0tz2tUsL1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 29, 2018

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) opens up to Nate (Brooks Darnell). He’s been a mess since Hilary’s death, and his grief has him spiraling down. Later, Ana (Loren Lott) tells Devon he needs help from a professional in order to heal. Devon replies, “You want me to see a shrink.” Perhaps these are positive signs that Devon will be able to move forward soon.

Also, after showing up at Mia’s party wearing the same dress as the hostess, Abby (Melissa Ordway) takes a risk, which appears to impress Nick (Joshua Morrow). However, when Arturo (Jason Canela) stands up for Mia, Abby may not appreciate what she sees.

Even though they no longer work together, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria team up this week. Then, Billy gets an unexpected reality check from Victoria after their family Thanksgiving together.

Jack (Peter Bergman) romances Kerry (Alice Hunter) despite her leaving abruptly during their romantic evening last week. Later, Billy stuns Jack by admitting he wants Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) back. Even though Billy slept with her daughter Summer (Hunter King), Inqusitr spoilers show that Phyllis has an unexpected response to Billy wanting to get back together. These two may be playing each other, though, in an ill-advised game of revenge.