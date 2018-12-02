Pete Davidson Reportedly Loves Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Video Despite Split, Per ‘Hollywood Life”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande may have called off their engagement, but it doesn’t mean that he’s stopped being a fan of her work, Hollywood Life reports. According to their reporting, Davidson especially loves her “shout out” to him in her video for “Thank U Next.”

If you missed said shout out, at one point in the video, Grande looks through her Mean Girls inspired Burn Book and you can see a flash of a photo of her and Davidson. Grande has written, “Sorry I Dipped,” on the page.

“Pete was really moved by Ariana’s ‘Thank U Next’ video. He found it really touching that she included such a sweet and loving shout out to him,” said a reported insider to Hollywood Life.

Grande’s message to Davidson in the video confirms previous reports that she was the one who ended their relationship.

As TMZ reported in October, Grande and Davidson blamed bad timing for their breakup. Their split happened after the death of Grande’s previous boyfriend rapper, Mac Miller, who died from an accidental drug overdose. Sources told TMZ that the singer was an “emotional wreck” after he died and she realized that she was not in the right place to be in a relationship and plan a wedding.

Their breakup still came as a surprise as Grande was with Davidson at a Saturday Night Live taping the Saturday before their relationship ended, TMZ notes.

Ariana’s “Thank U Next,” an ode the lessons gained from lost love has become her first No.1 single. The video for the song is a bittersweet romp through iconic romantic comedies, specifically, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, Bring It On, and 13 Going On 30. Some of the actresses from these movies have expressed delight that their films got a tribute.

“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Jennifer Garner, star of 13 Going On 30 wrote on Instagram under a clip from the video. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.”

Grande made it pretty clear that she was grateful for the praise, E! Online reports.

“NooooooooOoOOoOo I’m crying. I watched this movie every night before bed growing up (and I still do sometimes, especially when I’m sad),” she wrote in the comments. “[heart emoji] I adore you! Thank you for all the inspiration and joy you’ve brought to my life I’m screaming bye.”

Reese Witherspoon also gave Grande a shoutout her nod to Legally Blonde.

“Thank u, next. [clapping emoji] [pink heart emoji] @arianagrande #EllWoodsForever #ThinkPink,” she wrote in the caption of a screenshot from the video lined up against a screenshot from the film.

And it looks like the video has resonated with Grande’s fans as well. At the time of writing, the video has accrued over 75 million views on Youtube.