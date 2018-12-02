Kylie Jenner Sets Pulses Racing In Provocative Black Mini Dress

Scores of her Instagram followers were struck almost speechless after seeing the scorching image.

Never a stranger to showing a lot of skin, Kylie Jenner may have just shared her most undressed look to date on Instagram. The image of her sitting in front of a mirror while a stylist works on her doesn’t show her head — but focuses on a shot of her body instead. The 21-year-old make up mogul is wearing a provocative black mini dress, and the stunner’s decolletage threatens to spill out of the plunging neckline of the corseted top.

The name of the post is “behind the scenes,” and the sultry look may be for an upcoming project the KUWTK star is involved in. The shot of Kylie Jenner may even be one of the exclusive ones shot by Greg Swales that are included in her official 2019 Kylie calendar.

Regardless, the post has almost has four million likes and left many of her 120 million followers speechless — except for the many that begged for like backs. The dress bottom includes a solid side and a see-through side with tight, thin straps that hug her ample assets. One fan, who actually got a substantial comment out, wrote something about the skin of her hips oozing out from between the tight straps of her skirt. The crass comment left was, “Boy, that hip be looking like a tied up roast beef.”

The TV personality teamed the sultry look with matching black heels and long gloves that give her an elegant silhouette. The entrepreneur demurely places her gloved hands where the dress ends so that Instagram couldn’t suspend her account for a photo they might consider too racy.

The Life of Kylie star topped off the look with contrasting white polish on her toenails.

Jenner’s current sexy pic is one of many that titillate her fans. Additionally, the young mom has become quite the fashionista. The Inquisitr reported previously that she even outpaces Meghan Markle when it comes to setting trends. According to Lyst’s 2018 Year in Fashion Report, it was found that the owner of Kylie Cosmetics is the most influential celebrity in the style market.

The Lyst report read,

Kylie has driven more than two million searches this year, from Adidas tracksuits and Dior sunglasses to Victoria’s Secret underwear and Alexander Wang minidresses. A pink minidress that she wore to her birthday party saw searches for ‘pink dresses’ increase 107% in the following 48 hours.

Besides her name being synonymous with fashion, Kylie Jenner has demonstrated that she’s very savvy at business dealings. According to Cosmopolitan, she recently stepped out in a fitted denim jumpsuit to market Kylie Cosmetics while on tour with beau Travis Scott. Cosmo added that the almost billionaire “hosted a pop-up shop at Dover Street Market in New York City, and her look was a straight-up lewk.”