Rihanna Puts Her Derriere On Full Display In New Instagram Snap

It looks like Rihanna is on a spree when it comes to posting hot pictures on Instagram. For the past two weeks, the 30-year-old singer has been treating her 66.1 million fans to some really hot pictures where she is featured wearing lingerie sets from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

In her most recent picture, Rihanna flaunted her insane body as she wore a printed black and blue lingerie set which she spiced up with a pair of long, plain top black stocking in a sheer finish. To pull of an even more provocative look, Rihanna wore a pair of thin suspender belts to keep her stocking in place. She also wore a pair of black high-heel pumps which redefined her long, sexy legs.

She accessorized with a pair of blue glasses, a huge flowery headdress and some large hoop earrings to finish her look. In the picture, Bad Girl Riri is featured holding a red bergere chair which sits in a fairytale-like garden. She struck a side pose and sent temperatures soaring as she put her perky posterior on full display to everyone’s delight.

Within a few minutes of going live, the picture in question quickly garnered more than 361,000 likes and close to 5,000 comments. Per usual, fans couldn’t contain their excitement to see their idol in a sexy attire and consequently showered her with countless hearts and kisses emojis.

“Those leggggsss,” one person commented on the picture, while another one wrote that he has never seen a sexier photograph ever before.

“Looking at you gives me wild, wild, wild thoughts,” another fan commented on the sexy picture, referring to her popular track, Wild Thoughts. “Best photo posted on Instagram,” another one wrote, and added the following.

“Sexiest woman alive. This is what I want for Christmas.”

Earlier last week, Rihanna had posted a topless picture on Instagram where she was featured wearing a high-leg underwear which she teamed with a pair of sheer stocking. She knelt down on a bed and threw her head back to strike a very sexy pose.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, the “Love The Way You Lie” singer has been actively promoting to her lingerie range on Instagram which is now available on her official website.

Rihanna has also been lauded for using women of all sizes and shapes in her advertising campaign, including two pregnant women. Per an article published by the BBC, Bad Girl Riri has spoken about the need for different sizes to be celebrated and during an interview with Vogue in June this year, she said the following.

“I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie.”