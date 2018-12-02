Mel B’s Daughter Phoenix Details Mother’s Abusive Marriage To Stephen Belafonte

Over the past week, Mel B has been a big topic of discussion due to the new release of her intimate memoir Brutally Honest. In the book, the former Spice Girl shed light on many aspects of her personal life including details about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. Now, her daughter, Phoenix is also speaking out the harrowing abuse she witnessed.

During an interview with Mail on Sunday, the 19-year-old reportedly saw many damaging incidents of abuse recalling one incident in particular. According to Rolling Out, Phoenix alleges that she saw Stephen Belafonte push her mother over a couch in the midst of a heated argument. She recalled hearing screaming and arguing before going to see what the problem was. When she entered the room, she allegedly saw the physical abuse.

“I looked through the crack halfway up the stairs – where I could just see the kitchen – to check if everything was OK, which it was, then returned to my room. I heard more screaming and her shouting, ‘Stop, get off’, and heard little thumps. I went to the stairs again and saw … my mum pushed over the couch. I froze, but then I just went back [to my room]. This was my family life.”

Since the release of her memoir, Mel B has garnered lots of attention for the information she’d shared. As previously reported on Inquisitr, Mel B opened up about drug and alcohol abuse revealing there was a time when she snorted between five and six lines of cocaine on a daily basis while filming X-Factor. From her personal life to the professional side, she’s faced many challenges over the years and, at one point attempted suicide.

As expected, the personal confessions have also caught the attention of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. In response to the accusations of abuse, Stephen has spoken out to defend himself. He insists he never abused Mel B. In fact, he has a totally different perspective of the marriage claiming Mel B was the one with serious problems. Describing her accounts as “disgusting,” Stephen also argues that he was often blamed for his ex-wife’s shortcomings including her drug abuse.

“I do not know who I was married to, at all. It is a person who had the capability of probably slitting my throat if it protected her as an addict. What she has said to protect her own image, to play the victim was nasty and horrific. I’m dumbfounded.” He continued, “She blames me for her cocaine use, she blames me for the sexual stuff, it’s just disgusting.”

Mel B’s memoir Brutally Honest was released on Tuesday, November 27.