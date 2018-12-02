Michelle Obama Shocks Audience By Uttering Swear Word During NYC Stop Of Book Tour

The four letter word caused a stir inside the Barclays Center as well as across social media.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been traveling the country on a book tour for her wildly successful new memoir “Becoming,” and has been sharing new thoughts and details of her life on every stop. During Saturday’s event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Newsweek noted that the record-breaking author shocked her audience by saying something completely unexpected–a swear word.

Obama was speaking about women’s inequality in the workplace and in marriage when she uttered the four letter NSFW word, and noted that women can’t be responsible for changing their own placement.

“And it’s not always enough to lean in, because that s*** doesn’t work all the time,” she said, referring to the phrase “Lean In,” which was coined by Facebook Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Sandberg also published a book under the same phrase in 2013.

Podcast host Toure wrote on his Twitter that the former first lady apologized for her language, explaining that she “forgot where I was was for a moment” when she made the slip up.

“I’m back now,” she said, but not before causing a stir throughout the arena, and later on social media, after audience members and news outlets shared what had happened at the Barclays Center that night.

Cute moment at Michelle Obama’s book event tonight at the Barclays—she was getting into it & she said, “That lean in shit doesn’t always work!” Everyone freaked out that the First Lady had said "shit.” Michelle, too. She apologized. “I forgot where I was for a moment!” But… — Touré (@Toure) December 2, 2018

“Despite waiting in the rain for an hour to get into the Barclays Center, I was just in the same room as @MichelleObama and she accidentally said ‘shit’ and it was amazing and my life has been forever changed,” one Twitter user wrote of her experience on Saturday night.

“Let’s be real, that #LeanIn shit don’t always work” @MichelleObama on the reality of “having it all” often being a myth that just doesn’t always work out for both partners at the same time……BRUH I JUST GOT MY WHOLE LIFE #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/DYGAZtOkNM — GodisRivera (@GodisRivera) December 2, 2018

“#Michelleobama said ‘s***’ at the Barclays Center tonight and I can’t stop laughing. Also can’t stop worshiping best FLOTUS ever,” another wrote.

At Barclays tonight, Michelle Obama said: “It’s not enough to Lean In because that shit doesn’t always work!” Tattoo it on my body! — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) December 2, 2018

Newsweek also noted that social media was full of other notable moments from the evening, such as Obama explaining that she was “still salty” about being told she’s “not Princeton material.”

Obama’s new memoir “Becoming” hit shelves only three weeks ago on November 13, and became the best selling book of 2018 after only 15 days, as the Inquisitr previously noted.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the book had sold 3.4 million copies as of November 30, with 725,000 coming from it’s first day of print, and sits in the number one spot of the New York Times’ best-seller lists for Hardcover Nonfiction and the combined Print and E-Book Bestsellers.

Michelle has been celebrating her work with a 10-city book store that kicked off in her home town of Chicago, IL and was moderated by Oprah. She has since been to Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston and Philadelphia before Saturday night’s appearance in Brooklyn.