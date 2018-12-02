Watch 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Livestream: Where To Find Streaming Video For Phones, Mobile Devices

Those who want to watch the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show but can’t make it to a television will be in luck, with a few options to livestream the entire show from laptops and a range of mobile devices.

The annual display of the lingerie’s company’s products was filmed in November but is set to air on Sunday at 10 p.m. on ABC (options to livestream the show can be found below). The show will feature all of the biggest names, including Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Viewers who want to get a head start on the show can check out some exclusive videos along with interviews and special features on the show’s official site.

As Adweek noted, those who watch the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show livestream will see one of the biggest marketing events of the year. More than just a chance to show off the Victoria’s Secret Angels in some very racy attire, the show has become one of the major pegs for the company to sell its line of lingerie directly to consumers.

But the report also noted that the show’s relevance has been waning, especially after controversy in which the company’s longtime chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, implied that transgender and plus-size models didn’t belong in the show because they are not anyone’s “fantasy.”

“Beyond Razek’s comments, the place of a spectacle like the Victoria’s Secret show in 2018, in the midst of the #MeToo movement that has brought women’s voices to the forefront perhaps more than ever before, feels dissonant,” the report added.

“These changes in culture have led to a brand that seems to highlight only one type of woman as ‘sexy,’ as well as marketing something so essential to a woman’s everyday life as an instrument of sex appeal, which has made the brand an outlier in the category.”

The show has also seen dipping ratings in recent years, especially as the month between the filming of the show and it’s primetime airing have become filled with clips and pictures from the show. But the time it arrives, much of the show has already found its way to the internet.

Adriana’s ready to rock her last #VSFashionShow! Don’t miss her walk down our runway Dec 2. 10/9c on @abcnetwork https://t.co/vKoc2sduXk pic.twitter.com/1coLGlL1j6 — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 29, 2018

Those who want to watch the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show can find the live stream through ABC’s streaming video service (subscription is required). To watch on mobile devices, viewers can download the ABC app and follow along on the go.