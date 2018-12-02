Jessica Biel Offered Support To Beverley Mitchell After Her Miscarriage

Beverley recently opened up about how her former co-star was there for her after her loss.

There is no bond stronger than sisterhood, and that even proves true for Beverley Mitchell and Jessica Biel, who only shared the relation on screen for their popular show 7th Heaven, which aired from 1996 to 2007. According to Us Weekly, Mitchell had nothing but love for her former co-star of ten years, whom she also said was a huge support system for her when she miscarried twins earlier this year.

“She was very supportive through everything and was always checking in on me and through the whole miscarriage thing,” Beverley said of Jessica, who played Lucy and Mary Camden, respectively, in the series. “She was one of the first people I called and I’m just very grateful for her friendship and her being just a frickin’ bada**, awesome person.”

“It’s very helpful to talk,” she added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mitchell revealed the news about her miscarriage on her blog Growing Up Hollywood. Her and husband Michael Cameron, whom she shares two children with, found out a few months ago that there would be two new additions to their family, as Beverley was pregnant with twins. Their dream of growing their family tragically came “crashing down” when Beverley found out a few weeks later that she had miscarried.

“It is crazy how quickly you can adopt the idea of a new life and how fast that can all go away. I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gamut of emotions,” she wrote in the blog post, which she shared on Thanksgiving day.

Beverley also offered thanks to her girlfriends, including Biel, in the post, writing that although they didn’t talk much during the time, they were incredibly supportive by giving her space but also being there whenever she wanted or needed it.

“To these ladies, I will forever be grateful, they are my ride or dies. They knew me and gave me the space to heal,” she said.

Jessica and Beverley starred as the elder Camden sisters in 7th Heaven until Biel’s last episode in 2006, and have remained close ever since — Beverley was even in attendance at Jessica’s wedding to pop superstar Justin Timberlake in 2012.

In a blog post from 2016 celebrating the 20th anniversary of the show, Beverley revealed that her and her on-screen sister had an instant bond and were “truly the best of friends.”

“20 years ago I was given a sister and I couldn’t have asked for a better one!” she wrote. “I love you Jess.”