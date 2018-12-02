Tiffany Trump Dons Bikini At The Beach In A Throwack Pic From Summer

Tiffany Trump is busy studying at Georgetown Law School in Washington D.C. and is having a bit of nostalgia for the warm summer days. She posted a throwback bikini photo on Instagram, which showed her standing in front of the ocean on a windy day. Tiffany wore a small, scrappy black bikini bottom and a colorful bikini top. She also put on a pink coverup that blew in the wind in a dramatic fashion.

Tiffany hasn’t posted an Instagram picture in a couple of weeks, with her latest one being from November 11. It was a photo of a firefighter’s silhouette against a fire, as she penned a heartfelt message to people affected by the devastating wildfires in California.

And previously on November 2nd, Tiffany shared a photo of her with sister Ivanka as they posed in front of a gold backdrop. Tiffany wore a white dress with a rectangular, sheer cut-out and Ivanka wore what appears to be a gold dress with floral beaded accents.

In the past, Tiffany has given her share of interviews, which were compiled by Bustle. At one point, she described her reasoning behind pursuing law school.

“I’m applying to law school, though. I like to bring a different kind of skill set to the company.”

Since then, Trump has gone on to enroll at Georgetown Law while her siblings continue to focus on the family business.

Additionally, Tiffany revealed some advice she’s received from her dad in the past.

“My father is good with advice as you might guess, but he keeps it short and the take away is usually the same. To help us find our own way and our own gifts. If you do what you love, hold nothing back, and never let fear of failure get in the way, then you’ve pretty much figured out the Trump formula.”

Recent reports also indicate that Tiffany’s apparently falling for her new boyfriend named Michael Boulos. The two reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece, while they were partying with Lindsay Lohan, according to the Hollywood Life. Some assume that they were at Lindsay’s nightclub, which is the focus of a new MTV show that was taped this past summer.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider close to Tiffany revealed that she is looking to “take things slow with Michael”, but also mentions that “she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship.”