George HW Bush Oldest, Youngest, First, And Best Historic Milestones

George H.W. Bush didn't set out to make history as oldest, youngest, first, and the best, it just happened.

George H.W. Bush passed away at 94-years-0ld, and during those nine and a half decades, Bush 41 made historic milestones. As the world mourns the passing of the former American president, he is remembered for these milestones today. The nation will say their final goodbye to President George H.W. Bush during the next few days. The former president’s funeral services will start early this week and end mid-week with his burial in Texas.

During the several services and memorials for H.W. this week, many speeches will honor the former president. These speeches are sure to mention these milestones and accomplishments by George H.W. Bush during his 94 years of life. Starting with George H.W. Bush making history as the longest-lived president in the US, according to the Springfield News-Sun.

George H.W. Bush reached the longest-lived president milestone at the age of 93 years and 166 days. Bush surpassed Former President Gerald Ford for that distinction last year. George H.W. Bush was born on June 12, 1924, and former President Jimmy Carter, who is still living, was born just months later on October 1, 1924. With that said, it looks like H.W. Bush may only hold the distinction of the longest-lived president for just a few more months.

Bush also had the distinction of being the youngest person in the nation to do something during World War II. Former President Bush joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and became the youngest pilot in the Navy during that war. As a combat pilot, he flew a total of 58 missions. During a bombing run, his plane was hit and he was rescued by a U.S. Navy submarine. He managed to make his way out of the burning aircraft that was hit while flying over the Pacific Ocean, according to Biography.

Milestone today: At 93 years and 166 days, @GeorgeHWBush becomes the longest-lived President in U.S. history, surpassing Gerald Ford. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

George H.W. Bush became the first sitting vice president to be elected president since 1837. This means that President Bush was the first in over a century to accomplish this distinction.

Barbara Bush used to sit on the steps of the South Portico at the White House, waiting for George Bush to return from trips. I thought of this picture tonight, and how happy she must be that he's coming home to her again. pic.twitter.com/3BEidkAyrL — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 1, 2018

Now that H.W.’s oldest, youngest, and first distinctions are covered, what about his best? That has to do with one of his best friends, and that would be former President Ronald Reagan. According to Fox & Friends Weekend, when George H.W. was president he would have lunch regularly with former President Ronald Reagan.

During the time Bush was Reagan’s running mate and later as his vice president, a friendship formed that lasted a lifetime. On Fox & Friends Weekend they shared a quip about President H.W. George Bush dropping in on the former President Reagan in his business office.

The White House / Getty Images

The story starts with the motorcade pulling up and President Bush emerging from one of the vehicles. Once inside the building, a loud voice echoed through the halls, which was the voice of George Bush. He yells out “Where’s my president?”

That’s how George Bush looked at Ronald Reagan and he would always be George Bush’s president.