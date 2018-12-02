‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Friz Wedding Postponed Due To Kiki’s Death

Will Franco and Liz ever get hitched?

Sorry, Friz fans! Your favorite General Hospital couple will not be getting hitched in the very near future. But that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen. It looks like the nuptials of Franco and Elizabeth will be postponed due to a terrible tragedy that occurred last week.

Port Charles is still reeling from the violent murder of Kiki Jerome. Franco and Liz just found out about it on Friday’s episode. Scotty dropped by to break the news to his son since he knows that Kiki was like a daughter to Franco. His world was rocked by Kiki’s death and is in shock as to why someone would do this to her. Unfortunately, this will affect his upcoming wedding to his fiance, Elizabeth Webber. According to She Knows Soaps, the couple will decide to wait a little bit longer to get married.

Friz fans have been anxious to see this popular couple say their ‘I do’s’ on General Hospital. It has been a long time coming for them. They have become a family as Franco has moved in with Liz and her three boys. Their relationship hasn’t come with a few hurdles thrown their way, but they have gotten through them and the Friz wedding was supposed to be one of the highlights of the year.

The good news is that there will be a Friz wedding at some point down the road. General Hospital spoilers tease that despite Franco and Liz having to delay their wedding due to Kiki’s murder, they are still madly in love and will definitely be husband and wife soon.

News of Kiki's murder is still rippling through Port Charles. Franco might want to sit down for this. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/Ecw0yKXFoh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 30, 2018

Co-Head Writer Shelly Altman told Soap Opera Digest in their most recent issue that she doesn’t want Friz fans to panic over this. She promises that Franco and Liz will indeed be married, but the aftermath of Kiki’s death will have them changing their wedding date, as Altman explains.

“As much as they love each other, they do come to an agreement that this is not the time to ask everybody to come and celebrate with them.”

The General Hospital writer teases that a Friz wedding is happening, just not right now as planned. She assures fans that there will be a “right time” for them to tie the knot. When that does happen, Friz fans will rejoice!

In the meantime, Franco will be taking the loss of Kiki very hard. Spoilers suggest that he may be using his own art therapy to deal with his grief. Keep watching General Hospital this week to see how everyone deals with Kiki’s unexpected death.