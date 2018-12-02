Watch Arsenal Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Premier League Rivalry Live Online

One of the English Premier League's most heated fixtures, the North London Derby between arch-rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, returns for the 196th edition Sunday.

The most intense derby match on the English Premier League fixture list will be played for the 196th time on Sunday, and this time the stakes are even higher than usual, as Tottenham Hotspur sit in third place, just three points above their North London rivals Arsenal FC, in fifth and looking for first-year Coach Unai Emery to return them to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in time in three years, per UEFA.com, as the North London Derby will live stream from The Emirates.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League North London Derby clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Sunday, December 2. In the United States the live stream gets rolling at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 6 a.m. Pacific. In India, the Gunners-Spurs match starts at 10:30 p.m.

Though historically, per 11v11, Arsenal have had the better of the 122-year-old rivalry series, winning 81 while losing 63 with 51 draws, in recent years Spurs have shown signs of turning things around. Despite a 2-0 victory for the Gunners is last season’s corresponding fixture, Arsenal have won only that single match in the last eight league meetings between the two London mainstays. Tottenham has won three with four draws.

But playing away from home against Arsenal, Spurs have won just once in their last 25 tries, according to the BBC. In addition, Spurs have not kept an away clean sheet against Arsenal since 1998, a period encompassing 22 matches on the Gunners’ home ground.

Both teams are coming off European mid-week victories, as Sports Keeda reports, with Arsenal taking a 3-0 UEFA Europa League win over Ukrainian side FC Vorskla Poltava. In UEFA Champions League action, Spurs scored a crucial 1-0 win over Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Watch a preview of the intense North London Derby rivalry match pitting Arsenal against nearby nemesis Tottenham Hotspur in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League North London Derby live stream online from the Emirates, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Gunners vs. Spurs showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the bitter rivals clash live online for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch Sunday’s English Premier League derby game live stream for free.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the North London Derby showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by Arsenal Player, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Italia will live stream the derby. In Canada, fans watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa Super Sport has the live stream. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on LiveSoccerTV.