Kourtney Kardashian ‘Open’ To Dating Liam Payne After His Flirty Instagram Comment

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly open to the idea of dating former One Direction member, Liam Payne, after he left a flirty comment on one of her recent sexy Instagram posts.

According to a Dec. 1 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian loves dating younger men, and Liam Payne would be no exception. In fact, after seeing that Liam had left her a cute message on social media, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star allegedly began asking how old he was.

“[Kourtney is] flattered over Liam’s comment. She loves younger guys and her first question when she saw the comment was, ‘how old is he?'” an insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney thinks Liam is really cute, and is totally open to going on a date with him. If he asked her out, she would say yes. Kourtney loves international guys, loves Liam’s music and thinks he is sexy too,” the source added.

Recently, Kardashian posted some sexy photos of herself from behind the scenes of her GQ Mexico photo shoot. In the magazine, Kourt goes completely naked and shows off her famous curves in an array of sexy photographs, which seemingly caught Liam’s eye. “Wow” the singer commented on the photos.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has been posting sexy photos of herself, as well as family snapshots with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. However, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, believes that the reality star is trying to mess with her ex’s head.

“Sofia is an extremely confident woman, but she can’t help but feel jealous over Scott’s relationship with Kourtney. Every time Sofia feels super secure and happy in her relationship with Scott, she feels Kourtney tries to do something to pull out the rug from under her. It happened with the Thanksgiving photo Kourtney posted with Scott, the picture of them in Bali, and now with these naked photos, it’s been really painful at times for Sofia,” an insider dished.

The sources goes on to add that Richie thinks that Kardashian is using the photos to plant doubts in Disick’s head, and play mind games with him just as Scott and Sofia are stable and getting closer and more serious in their relationship.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s dating life and co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.