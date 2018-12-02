Kim Kardashian’s Daughter, North West, Wears Crop Top In Sassy New Video

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, held a joint birthday party for their sons, Saint West and Reign Disick, over the weekend, but it was Kim’s oldest daughter, North West, who stole the show.

According to a December 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian decided on a Tarzan theme for their sons’ birthdays this year. Saint is set to turn 3-years-old on Wednesday, and Reign will turn 4-years-old on December 14, which is also his older brother Mason’s birthday.

“So the boys are obsessed with Tarzan, and we have a Tarzan-themed birthday party in a jungle in my house. There is rainforest-themed music all over the house,” Kim said in a video posted to her Instagram account on Saturday.

In the video, Kardashian shares images of Reign with his sister, Penelope, as well as North West, who decided to flaunt her fashion.

“You look cool,” Regin told North in the video as she showed off her lime green outfit, which consisted of the brightly colored pants and matching crop top. North had her hair straightened for the occasion, which she wore in long pigtails. She also rocked a pair of sunglasses with lens shaped like lips as she posed for the camera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, North West was recently spotted out with her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, as the duo hit up the pet store in L.A. on Thursday.

Khloe and North were spotted rocking cute outfits, as Kardashian donned a pair of black leggings, a hooded sweatshirt, and a black jacket over top. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter was photographed wearing skinny jeans, black sneakers, a black shirt, and a denim jacket.

The pair were seen leaving the pet store as North carried a small box with holes in it, which seemingly had a furry pet inside. Khloe was spotted on aunt duty just after giving fans a sweet update on her own daughter, True Thompson.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old! True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL,” Khloe wrote in a recent blog post, adding that “She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.'”

Fans will likely see Kim Kardashian, her daughter, North West, and their famous family celebrating Saint and Reign’s birthday in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.