‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Will Be Different From Most Sequels, According To Writer John Krasinski

Paramount’s A Quiet Place was something of a surprise blockbuster. The original horror film has made approximately $340 million worldwide. The movie was produced on a budget of approximately $21 million, making it an extremely profitable property for the studio.

While talks of a sequel may have come as relatively unsurprising to many, ScreenRant is now reporting that the writer and director of A Quiet Place, John Krasinski, is returning for the sequel and has promised this will not be a typical movie sequel. Krasinski went on to elaborate on how he plans to set the upcoming movie apart from other sequels in movie history and explains where he thinks most sequels go wrong.

“I had this little idea that’s now gotten bigger is most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain. That’s a lot, and I think that’s where a lot of sequels go wrong because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work. With A Quiet Place 2, we have the world. So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

A Quiet Place follows a family in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by aliens with seemingly no vision, but a keen sense of sound. Their sharp hearing forces the surviving members of humanity to remain as quiet as possible. While the movie did go into detail on the family, it didn’t provide much of a back story on the aliens.

Will A Quiet Place 2 focus more on the aliens? On the original family? On a completely different set of survivors? Only time will tell.

John Krasinski originally had no plans for a sequel to the 2018 film. According to earlier reports, he had an idea for a sequel, but didn’t believe Paramount executives would go for it. Paramount has since heard from other writers on where to take the series and ended up coming back to Krasinski.

Krasinski directed A Quiet Place, but prior to the box office horror success, his only credits were directing three episodes of NBC’s The Office.