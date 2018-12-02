At G-20 Summit, 19 Of 20 World Leaders Commit To Fight Climate Change — All Except Donald Trump

At this year’s Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, two topics dominated the discussion: trade, and climate change, Mother Jones reports. On trade, all member countries agreed to “recognize the contribution that the multilateral trading system has made,” and reform the World Trade Organization (WTO). When it comes to climate change, however, one leader stood out. Nineteen of 20 world leaders committed to fighting climate change, everyone except United States President Donald Trump.

A separate section of the agreement, dedicated to the United States, reads the following.

“The United States reiterates its decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, and affirms its strong commitment to economic growth and energy access and security, utilizing all energy sources and technologies, while protecting the environment.”

Given Trump’s denial of climate change, this hardly comes as a surprise. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, many prominent members of the Trump administration are climate science deniers, and the president himself has publicly doubted and ridiculed climate science on numerous occasions. Rejecting the global scientific consensus on climate change, Trump once described global warming as a “hoax” created by the Chinese government “in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”

A known climate change skeptic, in October this year Trump vowed to “look at” a devastating report released by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, according to the Hill, but added that there are “fabulous” reports as well, perhaps implying that UN might have an agenda. Most recently, the Trump administration quietly, one day after Thanksgiving, released an even more devastating climate report which detailed the impact emissions from oil and gas have on the environment.

19 of 20 world leaders just pledged to fight climate change. Trump was the lone holdout. https://t.co/MRI9orOo1d — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) December 1, 2018

According to the Guardian, the administration slipped another report, even though it is known to downplay climate change. But apparently not even his own administration has managed to change the president’s mind, who told reporters that he has “seen” the report, but that he still does “not believe” it. “I’ve seen it, I’ve read some of it, and it’s fine. I don’t believe it,” Trump said. Due to Trump’s denial of climate change, the Group of 20 is forced to modify internal documents and agreements, Mother Jones notes, in order to include the United States.

All other 19 member countries are signees of the Paris Agreement as well. In June 2016, Trump pledged to withdraw from the landmark agreement, so the United States now stands alone. But according to other members of the international forum, “the Paris Agreement is irreversible and commit to its full implementation, reflecting common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances.”