Constance Nunes Shows Off Deep Cleavage In Skin-Tight Dress

It looks like Constance Nunes is putting her famous curves to work again. The Car Masters: Rust to Riches star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself, and her followers can’t seem to get enough.

On Saturday, December 1, Nunes posted a photo of herself wearing a skin-tight dark green velvet dress that stopped just above mid-thigh. The dress’s spaghetti-thin straps allowed the TV star’s arms and shoulders to be on full display. The tiny outfit also plunged deeply in the front to reveal Nunes’s ample breasts and the shorter cut of the front also shows a glimpse of her inner thighs.

In the shot, Nunes can be seen standing holding a cocktail in one hand while the other hand is reaching up toward her long brunette locks. Her makeup is done to perfection, complete with a glittery highlight, bronze eyeshadow, and a bold red lip.

She used the caption of the photo to ask her fans and followers what they were drinking tonight, and many took the opportunity to interact with the star via the comment section of her post.

“Got me a fine bottle of Ripple wine,” one user commented while others couldn’t help but admire Nunes’ beauty and outfit choice.

“You are a very attractive woman, and the color of that dress brings out all your [body’s] lines,” another said.

While chatting with Maxim, the TV star recently shared the easiest way for a man to catch her attention. It seems Nunes is all about the bad boy rocker look when it comes to her love interests.

“Pull up in a muscle car or on a dirt bike with questionable tattoos and a Metallica T-shirt on. Done,” she told the magazine.

During the interview, she also recalled the worst pick-up lines she’s ever heard. She said her fans are always quick to “throw out some really crazy lines” on her Instagram, and it isn’t hard to understand why. Nunes went on to describe her ideal date.

“My perfect date would be going to see a drag race or monster truck rally. I like that kind of stuff. Something loud and fun and then follow it up with In-N-Out and beer in the bed of a truck just hanging out,” she said.

She also said she loves a man who laughs at her oddball sense of humor. When asked about her favorite thing to do in the bedroom, Nunes kept an air of mystery.

“I’m going to leave that to everyone’s imagination,” she said.

Car Masters: From Rust to Riches can be streamed on Netflix.