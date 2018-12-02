2018 College Football Bowl Schedule And TV Info – When, Where, And Who Is Playing

All of the info you need for every single game during the entire college football bowl season.

Championship Saturday certainly lived up to all of the hype and anticipation that came with it, and now, it’s just about time for bowl season. All of the regular season games are over. All championship games have been played. The College Football Playoff selections have been made and the bowl game selection show took place on Sunday to give everyone their hopes for the holiday season.

Now, it’s simply time to know who is playing where, along with how and when to watch.

Alabama is expected to stay in the top spot after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Clemson will likely stay in the number two spot for the College Football Playoff while Notre Dame will be third. The committee still needs to determine who will get the fourth spot, and it will likely be between Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia.

As reported by ESPN, it’s going to be a bit confusing, but it should come down to the Sooners and Buckeyes. Only time will tell, though, and the bowl selections take place today, December 2, 2018.

The following list will be updated throughout the day as the bowl games are announced. If a team is in place for a bowl game, that means they have already accepted an invitation to play and are locked in for it.

All times listed below are Eastern.

College Football Playoff National Championship

Championship Game in Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) – Jan. 7, 2019

Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner

8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1, 2019 – New Year’s Six Games

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. X vs. No. X

1 p.m. on ESPN

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

vs.

12 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual

No. X vs. No. X

5 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. X vs. No. X

8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Dec. 29, 2018 – New Year’s Six Games

College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl

No. X vs. No. X

TIME on ESPN

Miami Gardens, FL

College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl

No. X vs. No. X

TIME on ESPN

Arlington, TX

Dec. 15, 2018

New Mexico Bowl

vs.

2 p.m. on ESPN

Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico

AutoNation Cure Bowl

vs. Louisiana

2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

vs.

3:30 p.m. on ABC

Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

vs.

5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Appalachian State vs.

9 p.m. on ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Dec. 18, 2017

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl

vs.

7 p.m. on ESPN

Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida

Dec. 19, 2018

Frisco Bowl

vs.

8 p.m. on ESPN

Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas

Dec. 20, 2018

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

vs.

8 p.m. on ESPN

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Dec. 21, 2018

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl

Florida International vs. Toledo

12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

vs.

4 p.m., ESPN

Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho

Dec. 22, 2018

Birmingham Bowl

vs.

Noon on ESPN

Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

vs.

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas

Dollar General Bowl

vs.

7 p.m. on ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama

Hawai’i Bowl

Hawai’i vs. Louisiana Tech

10:30 p.m., ESPN

Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI

Dec. 26, 2018

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

vs.

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dallas, TX

Quick Lane Bowl

vs.

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Cheez-It Bowl

vs.

9 p.m. on ESPN

Phoenix, AZ

Dec. 27, 2018

Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

vs.

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

vs.

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Yankee Stadium in New York, NY

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

vs.

9 p.m. on ESPN

NRG Stadium in Houston, TX

Dec. 28, 2018

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

vs.

1:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Camping World Bowl

vs.

5:15 p.m. on ESPN

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl

vs.

9 p.m. on ESPN

Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Dec. 29, 2018

Belk Bowl

vs.

12 p.m. on ABC

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl

vs. Arkansas State

1:14 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Dec. 31, 2018

Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman

vs.

12 p.m. on ESPN

Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland

Hyundai Sun Bowl

vs.

2 p.m. on CBS

Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas

Redbox Bowl

vs.

3 p.m. on FOX

Santa Clara, CA

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

vs.

3:45 p.m. on ABC

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

vs.

7 p.m., FOX

Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA

TaxSlayer Bowl

vs.

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florid

Jan. 1, 2019

Outback Bowl

vs.

Noon on ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

vs.

1 p.m. on ABC

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

If you weren’t keeping count throughout while checking out the full schedule for the upcoming weeks, that’s 40 different college football bowl games. Over the course of about three weeks, you can enjoy all of the football you can possibly handle and see if your favorite team can finish the 2018 season with a win. As for the College Football Playoff, those teams have to win two more and hope they are the next National Champions.