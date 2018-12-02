2018 College Football Bowl Schedule And TV Info – When, Where, And Who Is Playing

Championship Saturday certainly lived up to all of the hype and anticipation that came with it, and now, it’s just about time for bowl season. All of the regular season games are over. All championship games have been played. The College Football Playoff selections have been made and the bowl game selection show took place on Sunday to give everyone their hopes for the holiday season.
Now, it’s simply time to know who is playing where, along with how and when to watch.
Alabama is expected to stay in the top spot after defeating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Clemson will likely stay in the number two spot for the College Football Playoff while Notre Dame will be third. The committee still needs to determine who will get the fourth spot, and it will likely be between Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Georgia.
As reported by ESPN, it’s going to be a bit confusing, but it should come down to the Sooners and Buckeyes. Only time will tell, though, and the bowl selections take place today, December 2, 2018.
The following list will be updated throughout the day as the bowl games are announced. If a team is in place for a bowl game, that means they have already accepted an invitation to play and are locked in for it.
All times listed below are Eastern.
College Football Playoff National Championship
Championship Game in Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, CA) – Jan. 7, 2019
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner
8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1, 2019 – New Year’s Six Games
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
No. X vs. No. X
1 p.m. on ESPN
University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
vs.
12 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
Rose Bowl Presented by Northwestern Mutual
No. X vs. No. X
5 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. X vs. No. X
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Dec. 29, 2018 – New Year’s Six Games
College Football Playoff at the Orange Bowl
Clemson vs. Notre Dame
4 p.m. or 8 p.m. on ESPN
Miami Gardens, FL
College Football Playoff at the Cotton Bowl
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
4 p.m. or 8 p.m. on ESPN
Arlington, TX
Dec. 15, 2018
Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl
North Carolina A&T vs. Alcorn State
Noon ET, ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
New Mexico Bowl
vs.
2 p.m. on ESPN
Branch Field at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico
AutoNation Cure Bowl
vs. Louisiana
2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl
vs.
3:30 p.m. on ABC
Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, NV
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
vs.
5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Appalachian State vs.
9 p.m. on ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Dec. 18, 2017
Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl
vs.
7 p.m. on ESPN
Howard Schnellenberger Field at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida
Dec. 19, 2018
Frisco Bowl
vs.
8 p.m. on ESPN
Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas
Dec. 20, 2018
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
vs.
8 p.m. on ESPN
Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
Dec. 21, 2018
Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl
Florida International vs. Toledo
12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
vs.
4 p.m., ESPN
Lyle Smith Field at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho
Dec. 22, 2018
Birmingham Bowl
vs.
Noon on ESPN
Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
vs.
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Dollar General Bowl
vs.
7 p.m. on ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama
Hawai’i Bowl
Hawai’i vs. Louisiana Tech
10:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaiian Tel Federal Credit Union Field at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, HI
Dec. 26, 2018
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
vs.
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dallas, TX
Quick Lane Bowl
vs.
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Ford Field in Detroit, MI
Cheez-It Bowl
vs.
9 p.m. on ESPN
Phoenix, AZ
Dec. 27, 2018
Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
vs.
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
vs.
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Yankee Stadium in New York, NY
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
vs.
9 p.m. on ESPN
NRG Stadium in Houston, TX
Dec. 28, 2018
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
vs.
1:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
Camping World Bowl
vs.
5:15 p.m. on ESPN
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
Valero Alamo Bowl
vs.
9 p.m. on ESPN
Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas
Dec. 29, 2018
Belk Bowl
vs.
12 p.m. on ABC
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl
vs. Arkansas State
1:14 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Arizona
Dec. 31, 2018
Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
vs.
12 p.m. on ESPN
Jack Stephens Field at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland
Hyundai Sun Bowl
vs.
2 p.m. on CBS
Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas
Redbox Bowl
vs.
3 p.m. on FOX
Santa Clara, CA
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
vs.
3:45 p.m. on ABC
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
vs.
7 p.m., FOX
Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA
TaxSlayer Bowl
vs.
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florid
Jan. 1, 2019
Outback Bowl
vs.
Noon on ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
vs.
1 p.m. on ABC
Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
If you weren’t keeping count throughout while checking out the full schedule for the upcoming weeks, that’s 41 different college football bowl games. Over the course of about three weeks, you can enjoy all of the football you can possibly handle and see if your favorite team can finish the 2018 season with a win. As for the College Football Playoff, those teams have to win two more and hope they are the next National Champions.