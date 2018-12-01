New ‘Grown-Ish’ Season 2 Teaser Pays Homage To ‘A Different World’

Earlier this year, Freeform released its new comedy series, Grown-ish, which followed the lives of a small group of college students. The show was recently given an official air date for its second season, and the teasers for the new season have not stopped rolling in. The most recent promotional clip is taking it all the way back to 1987 with an ode to popular Cosby Show spinoff, A Different World, according to a report from TV Line.

Grown-ish is also a spinoff; it’s associated with original ABC series, Black-ish, and follows eldest Johnson daughter Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, and her friends.

The group is made up of outspoken activist and ladies’ man Aaron Jackson, played by Trevor Jackson, conservative Latina Ana Torres, played by Francia Raisa, free-spirited bisexual Nomi Segal, played by Emily Arlook, drug-dealing troublemaker Vivek Shah, played by Jordan Buhat, track star twins Jazz Forster and Sky Forster, played by sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, and hipster Luca Hall, played by Luka Sabbat, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The new promo features an old-school R&B sounding version of the show’s original theme song, performed by cast members Chloe x Halle.

In the promo, the stars of the show can be seen moving through a number of multi-colored rooms, much like the opening sequence of A Different World. There are some obvious changes throughout and the cast members are shown doing things that better match their respective characters.

Luca is working on his latest clothing design and sketching instead of studying while Aaron is leading a protest instead of focusing on passing women nearby. Nomi’s bisexuality is also highlighted when she’s seen flirting with a boy at a party but interrupted by an attractive girl nearby.

The official description of the sophomore year reads as follows.

“After the wide-eyed firsts of their freshman year, season two of Grown-ish follows Zoey and her friends as they enter their second year at CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their first year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.”

The show is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and E. Brian Dobbins.

Grown-ish premieres Wednesday, January 2, on Freeform and Season 1 can be streamed on Hulu right now.