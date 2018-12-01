Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Officially Married

Us Weekly confirmed that Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have finally tied the knot. The beautiful couple had a wonderfully colorful Mehendi ceremony. A Mehendi is a Hindu wedding ritual that typically happens one or two days before the wedding. Typically, the Mehendi ceremony gathers both sides of the families, bride and groom, as well as close friends together. During the ceremony, the bride has henna designs applied to her hands and her feet. Some guests will sport a few henna designs on their hands as well. Jonas and Chopra were sure take take various photographs during their Mehendi ceremony to share with fans on their individual Instagram accounts.

Chopra’s gown was brightly colored, as is traditional for Indian weddings. She wore a bright, voluminous frock by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, as well as a lovely smile that just wouldn’t stop the entire time. Both she and Jonas, who wore a kurta by the same designer, are were seen getting henna tattoos on their hands. Nick’s brothers were, of course, present for the ceremony. His eldest brother, Joe, along with his fiancee, Sophie Turner, were spotted. Turner was wearing a black cropped dress.

So as to honor both Nick and Priyanka’s backgrounds, reports state that the couple were married today, in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony, which was officiated by the groom’s father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. During the Western ceremony, both Jonas and Chopra wore Ralph Lauren designs. Their wedding bands are by famed jeweler Chopard. The two plan to continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony to honor Chopra’s background.

Chopra shared the images to her social media, captioning them with a heartfelt message that surely brought a tear to their fans’ eyes.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Just before their wedding, Jonas and Chopra arrived at Chopra’s home country to spend Thanksgiving with her family and begin their whirlwind wedding planning. All of this has been building up since Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra in July.