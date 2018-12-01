WWE Rumors: Huge Angle For Seth Rollins To Lose Intercontinental Title Scrapped By WWE, Per ‘WrestleVotes’

Not only would this have advanced a feud, but it would have been a huge break for "The Drifter."

The feud between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose is continuing on with a match at TLC in their near future, but it may likely end up going on past that too. Right now, the WWE Intercontinental Title is going to be on the line between the two former members of The Shield, but that wasn’t always what bookers had in mind. The original plan actually called for Ambrose to cost Rollins the title and it would have given another superstar his first title win.

Both of the former Shield brothers have been battling it out for a couple weeks now, and it has become quite ugly. One week on Monday Night Raw, Dean Ambrose even brought up Roman Reigns’ leukemia returning and used it in a promo to say that was his punishment for all the bad things they did in The Shield.

As reported by the Inquisitr, that won’t be the only time that Reigns’ illness will be used as a storyline angle even though many WWE fans weren’t happy with it. Still, this whole feud was scheduled to get even bigger, but WWE scrapped some of the original plans.

According to the official Twitter account of WrestleVotes, Dean Ambrose was set to cost Seth Rollins the Intercontinental Title. That would have obviously angered Rollins, but fans would have been happy seeing the belt land in the hands of a new fan-favorite – Elias.

Interesting tidbit for those who like this type of thing: prior to all of RAWs creative plans going up in flames last month, the original Ambrose heel turn angle was to see him cost Rollins the IC title. Who was scheduled to win the strap you ask? Elias. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 29, 2018

Elias had a couple of matches with Seth Rollins on episodes of Monday Night Raw, and they were always great. The plans had Ambrose coming out to the ring, likely during an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, and costing Rollins to lose the title.

The belt would go over to Elias and it would have been his first title win in NXT or WWE, but that wasn’t meant to be. The plans have since been changed and the Intercontinental Title is on the line between Rollins and Ambrose for their match at TLC in two weeks.

WWE

This would have been an absolutely huge turn of events in the feud as it would have taken the title out of the picture and made it all about revenge and anger. There is still more than enough of that between the two, though.

As for Elias, he has completed his babyface turn and moved into a feud with Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley. There is still expected to be a major babyface push for Elias, but it may have been moved into next year as WWE begins its Road to WrestleMania. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose have their title match at TLC, but chances are that the feud is far from over.