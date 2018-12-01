WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon’s Writing To Blame For This Week’s Poorly Received ‘Raw’ Episode, Per Dave Meltzer

Although it isn’t uncommon for wrestling fans to rip on WWE’s creative team for what they see as lackluster episodes of Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live, this week’s episode of the former show was singled out by many as one of the worst Raw episodes in recent history. According to the latest issue of Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this might have been a result of WWE owner, chairman, and creative head Vince McMahon writing a good part of the show himself.

On Saturday, WrestlingNews.co wrote that WWE’s writing team, in general, had gotten most of the flak for this week’s Raw, given how McMahon’s role in the creative team typically involves him vetting his writers’ ideas and approving the ones he feels would work. However, the publication cited this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, where Meltzer suggested McMahon had a more hands-on role than usual when it came to the November 26 episode of Monday Night Raw.

“Yes, Vince McMahon got restless and wrote much of the show himself,” Meltzer wrote.

Earlier in the week, a number of wrestling publications offered their own feedback on the aforementioned Raw episode, with Cageside Seats‘ Geno Mrosko saying there was “almost nothing to like” about the show. He pointed out several issues with the episode, including the unnecessary introduction of Alexa Bliss as an authority figure for Raw’s women’s division, the debut of the new villainous faction featuring Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre and their dominance over babyface fan favorites Elias and Finn Balor, and Nia Jax cutting “one of the worst promos of all-time” to kick off a “disjointed” segment that also involved Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Natalya, and the Riott Squad.

WWE RAW Review – Clean Your Robes (11/26/18) https://t.co/Ax8GSd2BDB pic.twitter.com/U1LLhuOXG3 — WrestleZone on Mandatory (@WRESTLEZONEcom) November 27, 2018

“It is a show entirely dependent on stars and it has no stars because the man in charge of making them doesn’t seem to know how to do so or caters to part-timers who don’t want to show up every week,” Mrosko opined.

In the above report, WrestlingNews.co singled out two moments on this week’s Monday Night Raw as two examples of why the show received such harsh reviews — AOP manager Drake Maverick urinating on Bobby Roode’s robe to help his team defeat Roode and Chad Gable, and Dean Ambrose cutting a backstage promo while getting “needle shots on his backside.”

Likewise, WrestleZone’s Tyler Treese mentioned all of the above issues in his Monday Night Raw review for this week, further commenting that the episode was filled with “so many boring segments” and failed to move any storylines forward despite everything that took place.