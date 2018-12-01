Dwayne Johnson Reacts To John Krasinski Sending Him A Nude Photo

After granting permission for the 'A Quiet Place' actor to use his gym, The Rock was taken aback by a text image.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got more than he bargained for after asking John Krasinski to show him some photographs during his workout session, reports the Daily Mail. The Jack Ryan star sent Johnson a photo of himself in the nude, working out on state-of-the-art workout equipment during filming.

In the photograph, the 39 year-old A Quiet Place director stands tall on the workout equipment, giving Dwayne Johnson a huge thumbs up and a bright smile. He’s wearing only sneakers. His towel is aptly placed in the photograph, hiding his private area. Following the nude photograph, Johnson took to Twitter to tell his fans all about the interaction. The text was followed by a facepalming emoji and a green, sick face emoji.

“I told @johnkrasinski when you use my gym, send me a pic of you getting after it. I soon realized he and I had two VERY different meanings of ‘getting after it. Unfortunately, I can never un-see a naked Krasinski.”

Earlier on Thursday, Krasinski had revealed his super personal photo sharing with the semi retired wrestler. The image was sent as a text message while Krasinski worked out. The agreement came about after Johnson filmed Jungle Cruise with the actor’s wife, Emily Blunt, cites Us Weekly. Prior to all of this, Krasinski had made several comments about wanting to use Johnson’s personal mobile gym, which is called Iron Paradise. He talked about it during an episode of the Ellen Show earlier this week, going over what happened. He’d asked Johnson after he and Emily were done filming, if he could use The Rock’s gym, to which Johnson happily obliged. Little did he know what was in store for him in this act of kindness.

Krasinski apparently had a difficult time figuring out how to use the workout equipment to start with, but eventually became more than comfortable, as is evident in the nude photograph he texted to Dwayne Johnson.