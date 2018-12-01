Halsey Is Not Dating Anyone Seriously After Second Split From G-Eazy This Year

Halsey is not dating anyone seriously at the moment. That’s the claim a source from her camp reportedly made to E! News about the current state of the “Without You” singer’s love life.

Halsey and British artist Yungblud recently sparked relationship rumors when she was spotted leaving Milk Studios with him, as she held a bouquet of flowers in one hand.

But the source said that she and Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, are just “hanging out.” Based on the insider’s comments, it looks like Halsey is still licking her wounds after her second breakup from rapper G-Eazy this year.

“She is really hurt by G-Eazy, and is still trying to get over the breakup,” the source said. “Halsey is definitely putting herself out there and is keeping busy, but is not ready to be in a serious relationship.”

The insider added that the singer’s major focus right now is on her music as she’s working on a new project and therefore isn’t “rushing to be with anyone right now.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Halsey and G-Eazy have broken up twice this year. They started dating each other in the summer of 2017 and their first split happened in July, 2018.

Halsey made an official statement about it in an Instagram story, People Magazine recalls.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote.

They soon rekindled their relationship only to break up again in October. This was after she posted lovey-dovey vacation photos of herself and G-Eazy in Venice for her birthday.

Although she didn’t officially announce the second split, the two no longer follow one another on Instagram, which strongly suggests that they have are no longer dating

According to Us Weekly reports, it’s likely that the second breakup was caused by G-Eazy’s flirtatiousness. He was reportedly seen getting very cozy with girls at a performance in Los Angeles while Halsey was in Tokyo and it looks like his behavior at the event doomed the romance for good.

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source said to Us.

G-Eazy has since been seen hanging out with a petite blonde woman who The Blast has identified as Christina Roseann Ray. According to The Blast, she is a University of Arizona graduate who majored in painting and has worked as a production designer on the music video for Snakehip’s “All My Friends.”