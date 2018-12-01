‘The Young And The Restless Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nikki Fears For Victor’s Life

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of December 3 through 7 brings a missing person in Genoa City. Plus, Phyllis lies to Nick in order to spend time with Billy.

First, a missing person brings suspicion to Genoa City. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tearfully worries that something terrible happened to Victor (Eric Braeden). Last week, he was in touch via video calls, but now it seems as if Nikki cannot get in touch with her husband. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) looks on in horror as she sees her mother entirely break down over the situation.

To make matters worse, the stables at the Ranch burned, and both Nikki and Victoria know that it has something to do with J.T.’s death and the subsequent missing body. Then, Nikki finds bloody clothing in her bed, which she promptly reports to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) declares the Ranch a crime scene as he bags up the clothing and other possible evidence he finds at the Newman household.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) stands firmly by his mom as Rey gives them the details of his investigation into the stables and other possible crimes committed at Newman Ranch. Where could Victor be, and who is committing these crimes? The Fab Four is sure to go into full meltdown mode as this nightmare plays out.

Meanwhile, speaking of Nick, his live-in girlfriend, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) lies to him — to be with Billy (Jason Thompson), her ex. Although it’s only been several weeks since Billy got his revenge on Phyllis and Nick for their one-night stand by sleeping with their daughter, Summer (Hunter King), Phyllis seems ready to forgive and forget.

According to Inquisitr Y&R spoilers, the one-time dynamic duo ends up working on a project together, and the spark is still there. Billy wastes little time in letting his ex-fiance know that he still wants her. From the looks of the spoilers video, it seems like Phyllis at least entertains the possibility, which is sure to devastate Nick since he is dealing with Nikki’s concern about Victor.

All this could be further revenge on Billy’s part, though, especially since he and Kyle (Michael Mealor) conspire together at Jabot and remain team Abbott. Then, there’s also Phyllis who surely still feels some animosity about Billy sinking so low with Summer. In fact, it’s likely that Billy’s deplorable actions led Summer accepting Victor’s offer and suddenly moving to Dubai to work for Newman Enterprises.