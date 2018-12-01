Jennifer Garner Is Delighted By ’13 Going On 30′ Reference From Ariana Grande

Flattery will certainly go a long way in forging new bonds. Recently, during her music video for “Thank You, Next,” musical star Ariana Grande dressed in a red top, jeans, sporting shoulder length hair, and carrying a huge dollhouse. Fans of the Jennifer Garner film, 13 Going On 30 recognized the reference, and so did Garner herself. The actress was delighted to see Ariana Grande pay homage to her character, Jenny, reports the Daily Mail.

Rushing to instagram after noticing the reference, Jennifer Garner posted a bit from the music video. She captioned the post, writing a quick thank you note and tagging Ariana’s Instagram account.

“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankyounext.”

To show her appreciation, Grande took to her own social media account, sharing her gratitude for Jennifer’s recognition with fans. Her response to Garner earned Ariana well over 100,000 likes.

“Jennifer’s post guys I……… help me.”

The film 13 Going On 30 is a fantasy romantic comedy that was written by Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, directed by Gary Winich, and starring Jennifer Garner alongside Mark Ruffalo. Some countries saw the movie release under the title Suddenly 30. Columbia Pictures released 13 Going On 30 on April 23, 2004. The movie is a cult classic that follows 13 year-old Jenny, who dreams desperately of being one of the popular girls. She gets humiliated by various classmates during her birthday party, and makes a big wish that she can just simply grow up fast to be 30 years-old. Spoiler alert, Garner’s character gets her wish and emerges five days shy of her 30 birthday, totally befuddled. Audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes are 70 percent, and 13 Going On 30 has a 64 percent on the Tomatometer.

Jennifer Garner is now 46 years-old and well known for her roles in various television series and Hollywood films. She first gained recognition around 2001 for her role as Sydney Bristow for ABC Network’s action thriller, Alias. Her first co-starring role was alongside actor and director Ben Affleck when he starred in the film Daredevil.

Ariana Grande is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She herself is very famous. In fact the very video in which she referenced Jennifer Garner’s 13 Going On 30 character, “Thank You, Next” broke YouTube’s record for most views in 24 hours, cites Variety.

Fans were loving Ariana Grande’s 13 Going On 30 throwback. One fan in particular took to social media, explaining her own freakout over the film reference.