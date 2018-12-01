George R R Martin Has Another ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off Series Idea Based On Classic Take On A ‘Hamlet’ Play

The premise behind 'Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead' sees lesser-known characters from the famous play, 'Hamlet.'

Shakespeare borrowed his idea for Hamlet from the stories about the Vikings, and now it looks like George R. R. Martin is set to borrow Tom Stoppard’s take on Hamlet, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, for a new Game of Thrones Series — if HBO allows him, that is.

When George R. R. Martin was interviewed recently regarding the new SyFy series based on one of his books, Nightflyers, he let it slip that he has an idea for another Game of Thrones spin-off series.

According to his interview in the New York Times, George R. R. Martin, the author on whose HBO’s Game of Thrones TV series is based, wants to borrow from Tom Stoppard’s idea of following lesser known characters from the famous play, Hamlet, and do a TV series that looks at the Game of Thrones universe from a different perspective. In the play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, two characters, Guildenstern and Rosencrantz, are the main focus, while the more well-known story of Hamlet occurs in the background.

A lot of thought has already gone into this potential series. In fact, Martin already has a name picked out. “I wanted to do a show called Spear Carriers, which would actually be set during the events of Game of Thrones, but it wouldn’t be following Dany, Tyrion, and Jaime,” Martin revealed to the New York Times.

“They would all be there in the background like Hamlet, and it would be more like, ‘Here’s a story about a guy in the City Watch; here’s a story about a prostitute at one of Littlefinger’s brothels; here’s a story about a mummer who’s in town to do juggling and tricks.’ And they all get caught up in the events. I think that kind of show would be a lot of fun to do. Maybe I’ll be able to convince them to do it!”

While this sounds like an exciting concept for a Game of Thrones spin-off series, it needs to be noted that this has not been officially confirmed by HBO and there is certainly no suggestion that this take of the Game of Thrones universe will go ahead.

George R. R. Martin has been known for stating things about the HBO spin-off series that has not yet been endorsed by HBO. As stated in a previous Inquisitr article, Martin has also insisted that the official spin-off series should go by the title of The Long Night. However, he then had to officially clarify that this title was his preferred name for the series and not the official title from HBO.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.