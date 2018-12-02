Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Had A Song Written About Her

Kourtney Kardashian is letting fans in on a little known secret. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star actually has a song written about her.

According to a December 1 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account over the weekend to reveal that the song “Stubborn (It’s a Shame)” by the band 3T was written about her.

Kourt revealed via her Instagram story that she was listening to the song, and then told her followers the “fun fact” that the song was written about her.

“I’m serious,” she told her fans via social media.

The group 3T is made up of Taj, Tayrll, and T.J. Jackson, all sons of Michael Jackson’s brother, Tito. The family are longtime friends of the Kardashian/Jenners, and have had ties to the famous brood for many years.

In 2016, Tito Jackson revealed that two of his sons dated Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

“Tayrll dated Kourtney as little as seven or eight years ago,” Tito said during an interview with Vlad TV.

The song seems to be written about a woman who refuses to change her ways, and as many fans know, Kourtney is often seen refusing to bend or stray from her beliefs or opinions.

“It’s a shame that you’re never gonna change/I can see that you’ll always be the same/What you do ain’t what you say/You just sit whine and complain/And it’s a shame babe/That you’re never ever gonna change your ways,” the lyrics read.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any bad feelings between Kourtney Kardashian and the Jackson family. In fact, Kourtney and Kris made an appearance in the family’s former reality TV series on lifetime, where they reunited with the family and shared happy memories together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney may be taking a page from the Jackson family and grooming her oldest son, Mason Disick, to be a second generation celebrity in her own family.

Sources previously told Radar Online that Kardashian has been putting her oldest child in dance and drama classes and getting him acting lessons and etiquette lessons, so that he’s sure to be talented, refined, and cool as he gets older and makes his Hollywood debut.

Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, is said to be on board, and has even been helping pay for some of the expenses.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.