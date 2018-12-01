Victoria’s Secret Models Elsa Hosk And Barbara Palvin Rock Tiny Pink Bikinis For Photo Shoot

For fans, the pictures are a bit of a preview of Sunday's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin apparently never take a break from looking great.

The Victoria’s Secret Models were spotted this week in Miami wearing very revealing pink bikinis as part of a photo shoot. The Daily Mail published photographs from the shoot, which showed the two posing for photographers in swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

“Swedish beauty Elsa proved primped and preened to perfection with a glamorous blowdry and a striking coat of make-up,” the report noted.

“The catwalk queen stripped off to expose her envy-inducing statistics in a minuscule bikini as she worked her angles for the photographer. Meanwhile, Barbara was in her element as she showed off her figure in a pink lace swimsuit.”

It’s been a big year for Elsa Hosk, who was chosen to wear the coveted Fantasy Bra at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was filmed in November and will air on television this week. Hosk had taken to Instagram in the days ahead of the show to give followers a glimpse of the more than $1 million bra.

“Hands down best bday present EVER IN LIFE!!!!!! The 2018 fantasy bra!” Hosk captioned the post. “This is for everyone that believes in hard work and goes after their wildest dreams!!!!”

Barbara Palvin is quite the breakout star herself, snatching a number of big campaigns outside of her work with Victoria’s Secret. She has also generated some tabloid attention for her private life, including her relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Palvin shared that she had been single for six years before meeting Sprouse, and was getting used to being on her own. But Palvin said she knew it was right after meeting Sprouse, and the two have been dating for several months now. “It’s not normal for me to have a boyfriend,” she said (via Cosmopolitan). “I was single for six years. It did pay off, I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle.”

Victoria's Secret Angels Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin strip down to swimwear for Miami photoshoot https://t.co/XV99ZKvmTV — showbiz news (@showbiznews3) December 1, 2018

It was not exactly clear why Hosk and Palvin were teaming up in their bikinis for the Miami fashion shoot, or when fans can expect to see the final product. Those who want to see some long-distance pictures of Elsa Hosk and Barbara Palvin rocking bikinis in Miami can check out the Daily Mail‘s gallery by clicking here. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air Sunday at 10 p.m. on ABC.