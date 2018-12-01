‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Now Offers Tours Of Hilltop And Alexandria

Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with 'The Walking Dead' sets? Now you can.

Have you ever wanted to view the sets for AMC’s the Walking Dead up close and personal? Have you ever wondered what it would be like to wander around the Sanctuary or Oceanside? Well, now you can, thanks to special tours being offered to fans of the hit zombie apocalypse series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Walking Dead Studio Tour will allow fans to visit some of the iconic sets used in the past few seasons of the series.

“Comprised of 150 acres of land, visitors to The Walking Dead Studio Tour will experience some of the series’ most iconic sets including the Sanctuary (Negan’s lair,) Hilltop (the grand antebellum mansion on 3.5 acres of working farmland,) Oceanside (the seaside motor court shrouded in secrecy,) the Heaps (a.k.a. Jadis’s junkyard,) and Alexandria (go behind this 15-foot-high walled community and the last known home to Rick Grimes.) The tour highlights additional sacred sites and never-before-seen locations to the fans along the way.”

Tom Luse, who is executive producer for theWalking Dead and the general manager of Riverwood Studios explained that the network believed it was a great way to thank the fans for their support as well as offer them an insight into the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.

“For years, the devoted fans of the Walking Dead have been eager to get behind the studio walls and see the unique way this series is made. It’s exciting to now offer a closer look to all who have supported the Walking Dead,” Luse said.

Gene Page / AMC

Tours will be offered from December 14 and will run through until March 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Filming for the series usually occurs from May until November, so fans hoping to catch a sneak peek into filming for Season 10 of the Walking Dead will be likely disappointed. However, it will still offer plenty for those who are addicted to the series as they are given the opportunity to get a closer look at sets and locations.

Digital Spy points out that the cost of the Walking Dead Studio Tour is $65 per adult and $45 per child under the age of 12. In addition, the tour will run for approximately two hours. You can also find out more details via the tour website. The website also offers an availability schedule for those who want to book ahead of time and guarantee their spot.

Season 9 of AMC’s the Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.