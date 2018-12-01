Jennifer Aniston Did Not Invite Brad Pitt To Her 50th Birthday Party, Despite Tabloid Report

Although they’ve been divorced for more than a decade, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship is still fodder for tabloid gossip. Stories speculating about a rekindled romance between them have become particularly prevalent now that their marriages to other people have fallen apart. One of the more recent published rumors has been that Aniston invited Pitt to her 50th birthday party.

But celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop, is on the case and they report that the story is not true.

As Gossip Cop reports, an alleged tipster told Heat about Pitt’s purported invite to the birthday bash.

“He’s been told about the party and promised Jen he’ll be there, barring a catastrophe. Brad agrees there’s no need for their friendship to be under the radar anymore and he’s touched that she wants to make this point on such a special occasion,” the questionable insider said.

But the celebrity news fact-checker states that they spoke to a rep from Aniston’s camp who said that the story is just another example of fake news about the former couple. Gossip Cop claims that their interview was on the record.

As we mentioned earlier, since the Pitt-Jolie marriage fell apart there have been lots of speculation from the tabloids about Aniston and Pitt getting back together. But people close to the exes have said that the two haven’t even seen each other in a long time.

“I was at a newsstand … and there was a cover of Brad [Pitt] and Jen [Aniston],” Aniston’s pal, Portia de Rossi, said in an interview with US Weekly earlier this year. “I literally just stared at it, and I was like, ‘They haven’t seen each other. … How is this even a thing?”

Rumors of rekindled romance aside, there are reports from more credible sources which indicate that Aniston is happy being a single woman after her split from Justin Theroux.

“Jennifer has been doing incredibly well,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in October. “Her decision to move forward in life without Justin was one of the most difficult of her life but she now knows for sure, it was the right one.”

As for Brad Pitt, he and Angelina Jolie recently settled their custody agreement, a key aspect of their ongoing divorce. Jolie and Pitt will share both legal and physical custody of their six kids Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, The Blast reports. With this agreement, the former couple will avoid a court battle for custody of their children.