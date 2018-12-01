Khloe Kardashian Spends The Day With North West As The Pair Shop For A New Pet

Khloe Kardashian left her daughter, True Thompson, at home this week to spend some quality time with her niece, North West.

According to a Nov. 30 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was spotted hitting up the pet store with Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter, North West, on Thursday.

Khloe was photographed wearing an all-black outfit that included a pair of skin-tight leggings, which flaunted her famous curves. Kardashian also donned a long top, which covered the majority of her backside, a hooded sweatshirt, and a black jacket over top.

Khloe completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, and her signature large, gold hoop earrings. She also wore her long, blonde hair in a classic ponytail on top of her head, and in loose waves.

Meanwhile, little North donned a pair of skinny jeans, black sneakers, a black shirt, and a denim jacket. Kim and Kanye’s oldest child smiled for the cameras and wore her long hair parted down the middle and in pigtails for the outing with her auntie.

The duo was spotted heading into a pet store, and when they emerged, North was carrying a box that seemed to have a new furry friend inside. Although it wasn’t revealed what kind of pet Khloe may have purchased for her niece, North seemed to be happy about the gift as she beamed for the paparazzi, whom she usually shies away from.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is regarded by her famous family as a wondering mother to baby True, and aunt to all of her nieces and nephews, Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, Chicago, Stormi, and Dream.

Recently, Khloe opened up about how much baby True has been progressing, and gave a sweet update on the almost 8-month-old baby girl. The reality star reveals that her daughter now has teeth, and has even said her very first word, which her father, Tristan Thompson will likely be happy about.

“I can’t believe my baby is seven months old! True now has three teeth and she’s going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can’t get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I’m just not funny, LOL,” Khloe wrote, adding that “She also says ‘dada,’ but I think she means ‘mama.'”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her famous family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!