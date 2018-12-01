Victoria’s Secret Angel, Taylor Hill, Flaunts Her Sexy Legs In New Instagram Photo

Victoria’s Secret Angel Taylor Hill recently treated her 11.9 million Instagram fans to some new pictures ahead of the much-awaited Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 telecast on ABC Network.

Taylor Hill, who first walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2014 but got her angel wings in 2015, posted a series of new pictures of herself on Instagram where she is featured wearing a pair of black high-waist shorts which she teamed with a multi-shaded blue sweater. She completed her look with a pair of sexy black stockings in a sheer finish and a pair of black boots with white faux fur.

Carrying a large handbag, Hill threw both her arms up in the air to strike a joyful pose and extending her left leg forward to flaunt her tall stature and overall amazing physique.

Within a few hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 294,000 likes and close to 800 comments. Per usual, fans used all nice words for Taylor and called her “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” “sexy,” “hot,” and even “goddess.” Most of her fans also expressed that they are eagerly waiting to watch the VSFS2018 on TV.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Wow, those legs look amazingly sexy,” another one wrote on the picture. While another fan said that Taylor has the potential to be a supermodel and that she’s the best.

“Can’t wait to see you rock the runway.”

On their YouTube channel, Victoria’s Secret also shared a video of Taylor ahead of the VSFS2018 telecast where the 22-year-old model is featured getting ready in the fitting room before walking the ramp.

“I am so nervous. Wish me luck,” Taylor is heard saying in the video and is seen wearing a black VS robe. In the next scene, Taylor is seen coming out of the fitting room wearing a pair of knee-high black boots, a set of red VS lingerie, lots of belts and a chequered blue skirt. Per the video, this year was Taylor’s fifth participation in the fashion extravaganza and she was selected as the show opener.

The VSFS2018 show is being aired on Sunday, December 2 on ABC at 10 p.m. Per an earlier report by the Daily Mail, photographers were not allowed to leak the entire footage of the show and posting pictures of the event on social media was also prohibited, but since fans couldn’t wait to see their favorite models in skimpy bikinis, the models shared some glimpses from the glamorous extravaganza on their social media accounts.