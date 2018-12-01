Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Shows Off ‘Nerdy’ Dance Moves, Blows A Kiss For The Camera

Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek is in a merry mood for Christmas, and she doesn’t mind letting her legions of adoring fans and admirers know as much. In a recent video shared to the blonde bombshell’s Instagram account, the leggy model showed some of her very best, and most “nerdy,” dance moves.

Mustering a great deal of energy in advance of the moment in which the month of November gives way to the holiday month of December, Kostek can be seen cutting a rug in the brief video clip which she posted to the social media platform. Captioning the video with a promise to never stop dancing during the countdown to Christmas — even going so far as to employ the hashtag #25DaysOfNeverNotDancing — Camille also takes the time to give a bit of a light roasting to an unnamed bystander who, as Kostek says, is giving her “elevator eyes” in reaction to her groovy moves.

In the video in question, Kostek is dressed up for a night on the town. Wearing an all-white ensemble consisting of a fitted crop top, a high-waisted skirt with a slit down the leg, thigh-high boots, and a long winter coat, Kostek appears to be going all-in on the wintry look.

Bouncing about to the old-time favorite tune “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” — by iconic American folk singer Burl Ives — Kostek can hardly contain a broad smile from spreading across her face as she puts her whole body behind the beat. Her signature blonde tresses rise and fall along with the motions of her dancing, and it can be seen that she has chosen to accessorize with a pair of dangling, delicate earrings with a bright silver finish.

Towards the end of the clip, Kostek strikes a pose, dramatically looking directly away from the camera while pointing a finger at the lens. Then, whirling back about to face the audience, she uses both hands to blow a generous kiss to those watching — enough to melt the frostiest and bitterest of hearts.

Kostek has good reason to be in fine spirits as Christmas — and the final days of the year — draw ever near. She has had a spectacular 2018, finally attaining her long-time dream of being named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie, officially joining the swimwear modeling family, per the Inquisitr.

Her long-time boyfriend, New England Patriots tight end Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, couldn’t be happier for her.