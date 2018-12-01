Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Predictions From Foreman, Holyfield, ‘Iron Mike’ and Other Legends

From fans to promotional executives to fighters and the greater boxing world abound, all focus will be on what transpires when WBC heavyweight titleholder Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KO) takes on lineal British champ Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KO) in a battle of the undefeated on Saturday night, December 1. Many of those who’ve themselves been under the big lights will be tuning in, and as CBS Sports reports, having been in the same predicament isn’t necessarily translating to the ring veterans having a unanimous take on how the contest will conclude.

Seeing how both Wilder and Fury are legitimate A-List opponents, and their styles are vastly different, most of the professionals who’ve weighed in on the Showtime Pay-Per-View bout imagine it will be a tough bout that can go any which way depending on an assortment of factors.

Among the undecided are notable ex-heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, and Chris Bird; former super middleweight king Carl Froch; and Gennady Golovkin’s trainer Abel Sanchez. All of the aforementioned figures underscore the fact that with a nearly perfect knockout record, Wilder can put any man on his back at any given moment. Yet they each point out that Fury is the more technically proficient of the two, and is yet to have been solved in a battle that goes the distance.

According to Oddshark, Las Vegas has Wilder entering the Staples Center action as a -160 favorite, with Fury holding steady at +130. Pugilists are for the most part on the same page.

Tyson Fury predicts exactly how he will defeat Deontay Wilder as boxing legends have their say https://t.co/5tSo7nAcUL — Irish Sun Sport (@IrishSunSport) December 1, 2018

One-time Wilder opponents Gerald Washington, Chris Arreola, and Luis Ortiz can attest to the Bronze Bomber’s power, and they don’t see Fury having anymore of a shot at taking him out than they did in their defeats. With their own insight as combatants who’ve reigned over the sport, neither can Lamon Brewster or David Haye see an outcome that doesn’t present itself with Wilder having his hand raised. Then there are greats like Riddick Bowe and George Foreman, who predict a Wilder win. Foreman has gone a bit against the grain in that he sees the 33-year-old Tuscaloosa native edging the Gypsy King out in a close decision.

Meanwhile, a couple of reputable voices in their own right have expressed a struggle to go against a gut feeling that Fury will show up in the clutch to win the night. As was previously reported in the Inquisitr, the legendary Mike Tyson made headlines after he forecast Fury riding “a true fighting chance” to victory. Tyson acknowledged the one-punch knockout threat that Wilder poses, but said he gives the advantage to the Irishman on the strength of the mental toughness he’s shown inside and out of the ring.

Popular British star Amir Khan seconds Iron Mike’s projection, conceding that it’ll be a risky match for a contender who is yet to have been tested in his comeback from a two and a half year layoff, but that if anyone can do it, it is Fury, with his unorthodox style and knack for coming through “whenever it’s time to pull it off.”