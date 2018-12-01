AMC To Renew Fourth Season Of ‘Preacher’

Fans of the hit AMC television series Preacher, starring Dominic Cooper, Joseph Gilgun, Ruth Negga, Lucy Griffiths, W. Earl Brown, and Ian Colletti, among others up and coming in Hollywood, has indeed been renewed for its fourth season, reports UPI. The show is an American series which was developed by Seth Rogen, Sam Catlin, and Evan Goldberg. IMDB shows a decline in the show’s popularity, despite its newest season renewal. Preacher‘s overall rating, however, comes in strong at 8.1 out of 10 on IMDB.

Based off of a popular comic book series of the same title, Preacher was first picked up by AMC for a 10 episode television spin off in September 2015, premiering a year later, in May. The premise of the show centers around the character of Jesse Custer, a small town preacher. Jesse drinks a lot, smokes like a freight train, and is going through a faith crisis. Through all of this, he becomes infused with an extraordinary super power, then embarks on a journey to come to terms with and better understand his new abilities. During the adventure, Jesse literally finds God. His friend Cassidy, a vampire, and his trigger happy ex-girlfriend, Tulip, join him on his trip.

Dominic Cooper stars as Jesse Custer. Joseph Gilgun stars as the Irish vampire, Ruth Negga as Tulip, Lucy Griffiths as Jesse’s loyal right hand during the first season, and W. Earl Brown as a local lawman through season one and some of season two. The list goes on. More information on casting and characters can be found on IMDB, for those who are curious yet unfamiliar with Preacher.

Fans are surely thankful that the series will continue. David Madden, president of programming at AMC Networks, spoke with reporters, giving a hint of what fun fans are in store for.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television. A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

The comic book series and source material was created by Garth Ennis and Steven Dillon. Production for the fourth season will resume early next year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.