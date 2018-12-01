Unapologetic Kid Rock: ‘Mess With The Bull, You Get The Horns’ To Joy Behar Of ‘The View’

Prior to having been turfed from his position as Grand Marshal of Nashville’s Christmas Parade, as previously detailed by the Inquisitr, it seems that Kid Rock wasn’t so sorry for his rough and rowdy comments regarding Joy Behar after all.

Taking to his Facebook account last night, November 30, Kid Rock explained in greater detail his reasoning for having called Joy Behar, a long-time television personality who co-hosts daytime chatfest The View, a “b**ch.”

“Behar has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and when Myself, Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent visited The White House last year, Behar called it ‘the saddest day in in the history of the White House since the British burned it to the ground in 1814.’ Today I said ‘Screw that Joy Behar b**ch’ Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story. I apologized for cursing on live tv, I will not for my sentiment nor do I expect an apology from her or anyone else who has choice words for me or doesn’t like me. God Bless America. Kid Rock.”

The media furor — and Rock’s controversial comments — erupted during a November 30 discussion on Fox & Friends, a morning segment in which Kid Rock was being interviewed, the Detroit Free Press detailed. Going on to excoriate a climate of preening political correctness and oversensitivity, Kid Rock would go on to call for more love between people in his remarks that morning — “except, I’d say screw that Joy Behar b**tch.”

UPDATE: @KidRock has released a statement on his comment towards Joy Behar today, saying in part, "Mess with the bull, you get the horns. End of story."https://t.co/158Zr6NuDw — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) December 1, 2018

Unfortunately, it also appears that Kid Rock’s retort was turned against him, as well. Despite having made his case clear in various social media postings, it is unlikely that he will be reinstated to his former post at the head of the Christmas parade. In his most recent Facebook post, made five hours ago, Kid Rock sent a message to his fans and followers. Saying that although his “parade has been rained on” in response to the media storm and his demotion, the focus should remain on the children and the workers at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Kid Rock is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, according to the Hill, and has long had a career and creative output peppered with controversial language and stances. As the Hill elaborates, Kid Rock — and his fans — were recently featured as the subjects of a small documentary titled Only God Knows Why. A pair of self-described “liberal hipsters from Los Angeles” boarded Kid Rock’s “Chillin’ the Most” cruise hoping to confirm their preconceived notions regarding Trump supporters.

They were woefully disappointed when, as they discovered, “the 2,400 cruising Kid Rock devotees ‘don’t give a f*** who you are or what your deal is, as long as you’re there to have a good time.'”