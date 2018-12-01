Aussie Supermodel Natalie Roser Rocks Skimpy Red String Bikini While Splayed Out On Expensive Yacht

Australian supermodel Natalie Roser has had a great deal of success in her career, whether it be making it to the finals of the Miss Universe Australia competition, or appearing as the Maxim cover girl for the October 2016 issue. It should come as no surprise, then, that her latest Instagram post has been setting hearts aflutter the world over, showing the natural blonde beauty in a state of total relaxation.

Seen luxuriously tanning her dusky, sun-kissed complexion on the dark wooden steps of a yacht, Natalie raises one arm to shield her eyes from the blinding light above. Wearing a barely-there bikini in a red-pink shade that compliments her skin tone and accentuates her lithe figure, the Aussie model leaves little to the imagination. A plunging neckline — and the high positioning of the camera lens — means that the audience gets a full view of Natalie’s cleavage, rock-hard abs, and long, toned legs. Artfully crossing her legs in a feminine pose, a pose which adds an even more relaxed aesthetic to an already breezy composition, Natalie shows that she is truly a professional when it comes to captivating her admirers in a photograph.

Accessorizing with hoop earrings, a delicate pendant, and white painted toenails, the former contestant of The Face Australia manages to outclass the expensive vessel on which she reclines.

Backgrounded by the clean white trim of the yacht — and its lush, dark deck — the photographic frame also manages to include a slice of paradisal waters in an attractive aqua shade.

It would seem that Natalie’s fans and followers appreciated the bright and sunny message, attaching over 15,000 likes and nearly 200 comments to her most recent Instagram post.

“That’s a great angle. And you have the curves for it,” one fan complimented. Another user — who apparently enjoys anime — comically quipped, “I think you are a Super Saiyan!! Secretly. That’s why you can travel to America and Australia back and forth so fast!”

Although she is a native of the “Land Down Under,” Roser recently made a big move to Los Angeles to spend more time with her boyfriend, Harley Bonner, per the Daily Mail. Bonner is perhaps best known as a daytime television star, having made a name for himself on Australian soap opera, Neighbours. His mother, Carla Bonner, was also a mainstay on the same show.

No matter what scenario you place Natalie Roser into, it appears that she will make the very best of it — adding an attractive bit of poise and class to the proceedings in any photograph in which she is placed.