Michael B. Jordan Says He’s ‘Pretty Sure’ Sylvester Stallone Will Be Back For ‘Creed III’

Michael B. Jordan is setting the record straight about Sylvester Stallone’s recent shocking announcement, in which he revealed that he’s putting the character of Rocky Balboa behind him.

According to a Nov. 30 report by Daily Mail, Michael B. Jordan reportedly believes that Sylvester Stallone will return to reprise his role as Rocky Balboa in Creed III.

During an interview on the Graham Norton Show on Friday night, Jordan opened up about how Stallone first made the big announcement during the last day of filming Creed II, which was unexpected and led to an emotional exchange between he and his co-star.

“On the last day of filming everyone gave their wrap speech and he segued into passing the torch to me and I got really emotional really fast because I wasn’t expecting it from him whatsoever,” the actor stated, revealing that he’s “pretty sure” Sly will return to play Rocky in the next Creed film.

“It’s a character that he has played for 40 plus years – longer than I have been alive. It was pretty special. We’ll see what happens with Creed III. I’m pretty sure he’ll be back,” Micheal dished during the telling interview.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sylvester Stallone took to his Instagram account this week to share a video of himself giving his farewell speech during the final day of filming Creed II, and told fans that it was an honor to have been able to play Rocky for so long.

In the video, Stallone addresses the cast and crew of the film, revealing that he believed his days as Rocky Balboa were over back in 2006, and that he was fine with that. However, upon meeting Micheal B. Jordan and seeing the legacy live on in the Creed franchise, he couldn’t be happier to “step back” and allow Adonis’s story to be told to a whole new generation of fans.

“Now you carry the mantle,” Sly told Michael in the video as the two men embraced and lifted their fists up to the sky together.

Fans are still holding out hope that Stallone will return as Rocky in Creed III, and that they’ll get to see more of his special relationship with Adonis, as well as his own son, Robert, played by This Is Us fan favorite actor, Milo Ventimiglia.

However, if Sylvester Stallone is adamant about not returning to the franchise, Michael B. Jordan will be ready to carry on the legacy as Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis.

Fans can watch Creed II, which is in theaters now.