Canadian Model Danielle Knudson Pulls Panties To The Side, Rocks White Sports Bra In Sexy Polaroid Snapshot

Canadian model Danielle Knudson is certainly no stranger to attracting attention, having cultivated a sizable social media following comprised of devoted admirers and onlookers. Just moments ago, the blonde bombshell took to popular platform Instagram to share a sexy, seductive snapshot with her fans and followers, one of which set the audience abuzz.

The gorgeous beauty from the Great White North can be seen in this particular photo sporting a white sports bra and matching bikini-cut bottoms, both from designer Calvin Klein. The tight white underwear clings to Danielle’s iconic slender physique, accentuating her natural curves and revealing rock hard abs. Hooking her right hand into the fabric of her panties, Danielle teases and titillates her audience by pulling them slightly down and to the side, showing off her sculpted hips and thighs. Her left hand holds the other side of her bottoms up, lest the entire garment slip away and reveal too much.

The Canadian model’s signature golden tresses are worn wild and carefree, some strands falling loosely to cover her face, which is wearing a steely pout. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows, soft foundation, and a nude lip help to add a sultry tone to the aesthetic.

A black denim jacket, frayed and heavily cropped, is draped over the model’s shoulders to add a bit of edgy attitude to the proceedings.

Even though the racy image has only been live for a very short period of time, it has already attracted over 4,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Captioning the photo with a somewhat poetic statement about the nature of falling of love — comparing it to the instant gratification offered up by a Polaroid picture — Danielle appears to also be making a gesture towards the throwback, soft-focus framing of the image itself.

Looking like it could have been taken by an instant camera, contained within a thick white border common to Polaroid snapshots and of approximately the same visual resolution, Danielle seems to have mastered the art of the intimate. The nature of her rough and ready pose combined with the technical aspect of the photo itself adds a sense of voyeurism to the entire affair, lending a genuine quality to this particular image.

Danielle Knudson has been on a bit of an Instagram streak lately, as detailed previously by the Inquisitr. Having taken a champagne shower earlier this month — and having shared a set of topless beach photos earlier this week — it appears as if the well-known model is having a bit of fun with her fans and followers, and quickening the pulse of her viewers in the process.