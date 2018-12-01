President Barack Obama & Wife, Michelle, Issue Statement On Passing Of George H W Bush

The passing of number 41 has brought many tributes and statements, including that from the Obamas.

George H.W. Bush passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018, and it signaled the loss of the 41st president of the United States. There have been numerous tributes and statements issued via news resources and social media to pay him the honor that he truly deserves. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have issued a statement of their own which is extremely kind and full of respect.

Throughout his 94 years, Bush accomplished so much throughout his life and Inquisitr recently captured it in pictures for all to see. While there are many who are honoring him and his legacy with their own thoughts, there are those who actually knew him who have even more unique ways of remembering the former president.

Not long after he died on November 30, former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle issued a statement. It was read by CNN and in it, Obama referred to Bush as a “humble servant” and said that the United States has lost a true “patriot.”

“America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Not merely for the years he spent as our forty-first President, but for the more than 70 years he spent in devoted service to the country he loved – from a decorated Naval aviator who nearly gave his life in World War II, to Commander-in-Chief of our Armed Forces, with plenty of posts along the way. Ambassador to the United Nations. Director of Central Intelligence. U.S. Envoy to China. Vice President of the United States.”

It has been said that Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush had become quite close in the past few months. Obama even visited Bush in Houston just this past Tuesday, according to ABC13, and it was said that they had a very pleasant and private visit at 41’s home.

President Barack Obama visited President George H.W. Bush three days before his death. The spokesman for the 41st president says it was a pleasant and private visit at the Bush home in Houston. More info: https://t.co/oLbCzPZWgu — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) December 1, 2018

The statement from the Obamas continued and went more into the life of former president George H.W. Bush.

“George H.W. Bush’s life is a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey. Expanding America’s promise to new immigrants and people with disabilities. Reducing the scourge of nuclear weapons and building a broad international coalition to expel a dictator from Kuwait. And when democratic revolutions bloomed across Eastern Europe, it was his steady, diplomatic hand that made possible an achievement once thought anything but – ending the Cold War without firing a shot. It’s a legacy of service that may never be matched, even though he’d want all of us to try.”

Rounding out the statement, the Obamas brought up the relationship between George and Barbara Bush and how they “are together again now.” Married for 73 years, the couple not only showed the world what it was like to be in politics together, but they displayed true love.

Barack and Michelle Obama praised Bush for his “commitment to leaving behind something better” for others and not only caring about the present. George H.W. Bush wanted to not only leave behind his own legacy but something that United States citizens could benefit from for centuries to come.

It was obvious during his life and even more in his statement that the Obama family had immense amounts of respect for George H.W. Bush, and it will not fade with his passing.