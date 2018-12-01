Eminem Posts Ten-Minute Freestyle Name-Dropping Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, And Many More

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, recently dropped the massive commercial success Kamikaze. The album was full of disses to other rappers, celebrities, politicians, and media journalists, but Eminem took to YouTube yesterday posting a freestyle video topping ten-minutes, in a move to let the world known he’s not quite finished taking people to task.

According to a report from Pitchfork, Eminem name-dropped a whole new list of celebrities in the extended freestyle. Among the names were Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and even Reese Witherspoon. The video was recorded at The Shelter at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit, Michigan.

Mathers offered a stern warning before the freestyle that the song might be offensive to some but that he was staying true to the spirit of battle rap and hip-hop in general.

I’ve always looked at battle rap as competition or war, and the main objective is to destroy, completely f****** obliterate your opponent by saying anything and everything, whatever the f*** you can, to get a reaction from the crowd. So nothing’s off limits”

Despite the warning that nothing is off limits, Eminem saw fit to censor himself at one point in the ten-minute rap, in what may have been the most controversial point in the “Kick Off.” Eminem stopped himself shy of elaborating when referring to the attack of a 2017 Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Squashed in-between a brainwashing machine, like an Islamic regime, a jihadist extreme radical suicide bomber that’s seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening. And as the audience from the d*** concert is leaving, detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region. I’m not gonna finish that, for obvious reasons.”

The referenced terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert left 22 people dead and more than 100 wounded.

The release of BODIED has me feeling nostalgic about battle rap so I headed down to my old stomping grounds, Hit the link for 10+ minutes of it ???? “Kick Off" (Freestyle) – https://t.co/gR49ti7sVI pic.twitter.com/GzSmYlmaaW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 1, 2018

Eminem’s “Kick Off” freestyle has been up less than 24 hour and has already garnered nearly 1.5 million hits on YouTube. His most-recent album Kamikaze was released last August and has since sold more than one million album-equivalent copies, making it eligible for platinum status, according to Forbes. Kamikaze is the highest-selling pure rap album of 2018, having sold approximately half a million physical copies since its release.

Eminem is touring Australia in late-February and into early-March on the 2019 Rapture tour. Fans in North America have speculated that the Australian tour may be a warm-up for an incoming North American tour. As of the time of this writing no North American tour has been announced.