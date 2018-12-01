Kanye West Furious Over Kim Kardashian & Ray J’s Latest Tape Leak, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kanye West is reportedly upset over a recent video of his wife, Kim Kardashian, and her former boyfriend and sex tape partner, Ray J, that was leaked online.

According to a Nov. 30 report by Hollywood Life, Kanye West was furious after he saw a old video tape of Kim Kardashian and Ray J getting frisky and sucking on inappropriately shaped pipes, which has only recently surfaced online.

Sources reveal that West allegedly believes Ray J is behind the leaked clips, and that he wants to know why after all of these years he would share the old videos, which he finds very disrespectful to his wife, family, and marriage.

“Kanye is not happy about the latest Kim and Ray J tape. Kanye is furious, has a bunch questions about the penis pipe tape and feels pretty sure Ray J is behind the latest leak. Kanye is demanding some answers, he wants to know why Ray J would leak this tape, and if Ray didn’t leak, then who did? While Kim is embarrassed over the whole situation, Kanye is upset and feels disrespected,” an insider told the outlet.

As many fans already know, Kim Kardashian shot to fame upon the released of her sex tape with Ray J. Her popularity skyrocketed because of the x-rated video, and eventually landed her a reality TV series with her family on E!. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently in its 15th season on the network, and Kim and her family are more famous than ever.

The source goes on to state that Kanye West used to be “all about” Kim’s sex tape. However, now that they are married with three children, North, Saint, and Chicago, he gets offended that the tape is still a top topic of conversation all these years later.

“At one point Kanye was all about the sex tape with Kim and Ray J, but now that he is married and a father to Kim’s kids it burns him to see that the tape is still referenced and people still see it and that it is still a thing.”

However, Kim hasn’t shied away from her sexy image. If anything, she shares much more sexy content in the form of photo shoots, Instagram snapshots, and more now that she ever has. Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!