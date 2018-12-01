Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Gothic-Inspired See-Through Ensemble

Khloe Kardashian stepped out on Friday in a dark mood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stunned in an all-black outfit, which had some fans going crazy over the look online.

According to a November 30 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian stunned in black on Friday as she hit the town in L.A. The new mom donned a long-sleeved black turtleneck top, which was see-through and showed off Khloe’s ample cleavage and black bra underneath.

Kardashian also donned a short, pleated black miniskirt, which showed off her toned legs, and a floor length, black trench coat with knee-high, open toe boots, which laced up the front. Khloe wore her extremely long blonde hair up in a classic ponytail, with her roots slicked back in a wet look. She also sported a pair of oversize black sunglasses to complete the outfit.

The reality star added black polish on her fingernails, and her signature large hoop earrings. She also sported heavy blush on her cheeks and a pink lip color on her plump pout.

As many fans know, Khloe often opts for girly pink colors or flashy and bright neon looks. However, it seems that she was feeling inspired by black this week as she stepped out in her hometown.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been sparking some plastic surgery rumors following her latest batch of Instagram photos.

Fans have seemed to notice that Khloe’s face is looking different in her most recent photographs, and while it could be the product of Instagram filters or over-editing, one plastic surgeon believes that Kardashian may have had some major work done over the past year.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon told Life & Style Magazine.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” the doctor added.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s fashion choices and personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!