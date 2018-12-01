Kourtney Kardashian Hangs With Scott Disick In L.A. After Admitting She’s Freezing Her Eggs

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted spending some quality time together in L.A. this week as they filmed scenes for the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Nov. 30 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney and Scott were photographed by paparazzi heading to lunch, where they met up with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

Kourtney stunned as she wore a coral-colored v-neck sweater, which showed off her tanned skin and ample cleavage. The reality star also sported light-colored, distressed jeans, layered necklaces, and a watch on her wrist.

Kardashian’s dark, shoulder-length hair was parted down the middle and styled straight, and she completed her look with soft makeup, which included a bronzed glow, pink eyeshadow, and pretty pink lips.

Kourtney arrived at the venue in a gray sports car and was spotted talking on the phone as she entered the building. After lunch, she was photographed taking a stroll with her friend and rumored fling, Fai Khadra.

Meanwhile, Scott donned his usual look, rocking a pair of cargo pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt. Disick also donned a pair of black sneakers, a matching black watch, and a pair of sunglasses for the lunch date with his unofficial family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently admitted that she has been freezing her eggs in case she ever wanted to have more children in the future.

In a newly released sneak peek for the upcoming episode of KUWTK, Kourtney tells her friends, Larsa Pippen and Steph Shepherd, that she has been very emotional due to all of the hormones she’s been injecting into herself in order to harvest her eggs and freeze them.

“I feel like I want to jump out of my skin. Like, I’m so crazy. I can’t take it,” Kardashian says. Kourtney goes on to say that the injections weren’t too bad because she has a “really high pain tolerance,” but that she’s over-emotional and crying herself to sleep every night.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I’m gonna have more kids. I just feel like, it’s just, like, for safety,” Kourtney says, later revealing that she hopes it is all worth it, because she never wants to put her body through the ordeal again. “The emotions of it all are just a lot,” she explained.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!